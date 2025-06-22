I know nowhere else in Auckland with such a wonderful community spirit and sense of joy and delight.

“All Aucklanders” can enjoy council-owned spaces like Keith Hay Park but for much of the weekend, much of the park is taken over by sports teams. We provide for 40,000 registered football players, why not 110,000 registered dog owners?

Stephen Bayldon, Mt Roskill.

Child abuse

Much has rightly been made of abuse of children carried out both in state-based and faith-based institutions, but what about children abused in their own homes? It was distressing to read of two children who had been abused by their father over a number of years (June 21).

That we have children who are abused, molested and neglected for significant periods of their lives indicates that we have a parenting crisis. Moreover, it appears that someone abusing a colleague has more repercussions than someone abusing a child.

Surely it is up to all of us not to turn a blind eye but to be mindful of what is happening around us. We are often held back by fear of infringing adult rights and freedoms. However, if it means children are neglected or abused, that must give way to the rights of the child.

Glennys Adams, Waiheke Island.

On Brian Tamaki

Can someone please get rid of this blot on the landscape? Why does he have free reign to do whatever?

Fiona Helleur, Milford.

Labour’s policies

To win the next election, the Labour Party needs to consolidate its policies now and put them out into the public arena for discussion. It needs to get the country’s finances in order by ensuring that the tax take is equal so that all New Zealanders pay their fair share, cancelling tax cuts to the wealthy and tightening loop holes for tax evasion.

Housing, job training, health, education and cost-of-living inflation need to be top priorities for lower and middle class workers. Transparency in policies and promises will encourage voters.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Super final

The rugby final won by the Crusaders was a deadly dull affair.

The crowd in attendance and TV viewers were subjected to a game where all three tries scored occurred within the 22m line. Two of them were scored by forwards from goalline rucks with Shaun Stevenson’s resulting from his solo effort.

For the whole 80 turgid minutes, there was not one scoring movement involving either backline. Yes Rugby HQ ... “We have a problem !”

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

National anthem

First off, congratulations to the Crusaders on their great win over the Chiefs.

But wWhat was very poor on the night was our national anthem being very poorly sung. For the big occasion, the rendition was appalling.

Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

Healthy homes

Insulation leading to a nice warm dry house are things I can understand. But why is it that on the one hand the law comes down firmly on rental properties, yet motels and retirement village operators need not comply.

In fact, the latter one would think would be the most important with respect to this as you are dealing with elderly people. Yet another case of seemly double standards being applied and just what is wrong with a modern plug-in heater?

Paul Beck, West Harbour.