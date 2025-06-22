Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: The Monte Cecilia bowl is a naturally perfect, magical area for people and pets

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Monte Cecilia Park in Auckland.

Monte Cecilia Park in Auckland.

Letters to the Editor

Monte Cecilia Park

I am deeply grateful to David Hay for championing the purchase of Monte Cecilia Park for all Aucklanders. I can also understand his concern that many dog owners “feel they are entitled” to let their dogs run off-leash throughout the park, not only in the designated area.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand