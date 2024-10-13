Advertisement
Letters: The costly fiasco of GP funding, Samoa deserves compensation for Manawanui sinking

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"Health Minister Shane Reti knows some of the solution, which is to implement the 2023 Sapere report on general practice." Photo / Mark Mitchell

The costly fiasco of GP funding

I write with frustration at the behaviour of the current Minister of Health. General practice is struggling for funding and therefore for staff, and as widely reported, services are diminishing.

An example is the loss of the after-hours on Waiheke Island. This is going to worsen. We know that for every dollar put into general practice $14 is saved downstream in secondary care.

