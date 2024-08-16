Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: The cost of winter groceries; remove GST from healthy food; who’s responsible for getting scammed?

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
'Our problem is not with food purchasing and supermarket pricing - it lies with the inability of far too many Kiwis to cook and use seasonal food wisely.' Photo / 123RF

'Our problem is not with food purchasing and supermarket pricing - it lies with the inability of far too many Kiwis to cook and use seasonal food wisely.' Photo / 123RF

Letter of the week

A meal for all seasons

Once again, the prices at the supermarket are under fire. Your editorial quotes $3 for a single tomato and $6 for a feeble cucumber

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand