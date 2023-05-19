Letters: Taxing the rich, flood prevention, John Roughan, inflation, and puberty blockers

ACT Leader David Seymour speaks with Claire Trevett during Budget Day at Parliament. Photo / Marty Melville

Letter of the week: Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central

I have nothing but admiration for 97 wealthy New Zealanders whose sense of decency and fairness have spurred them to petition the Government, wanting taxes to be introduced that will enable them to increase their contribution. They don’t like living in a country where kids turn up to school hungry and where people have no proper home while they themselves have vast wealth thanks in part to NZ’s tax structure. I hope politicians listen to them. The only one we’ve heard from is David Seymour who scoffed and told them if they want to give money to IRD, just front up with cash in hand. As the leader of one of our main parties, I’d expect him to know that the IRD cannot legally accept such sums of money. I’d also expect him to support the generosity of those people who want to share their wealth to make this a fairer, happier country. Surely that’s what he wants for New Zealand himself?

Flood risks

Your editorial (Weekend Herald, May 13) suggests measures for reducing flooding. Another problem is inferred in an article on Swanson floods. “[Mr] Banger said when he bought the house the LIM report mentioned the [flood] risk was one in 100 years, so it was acceptable. This year it happened every month.” Results from research 40 years ago showed using the “return period” (e.g., 100-year flood) confuses non-experts. If expressed as a “probability” (e.g., 1 per cent flood) well over 75 per cent of respondents understood. In 1986, I cited this research in my report to government. The second of 22 recommendations said the probability statement ought to be related to a suitable time horizon for people living on flood plains. Had Mr Banger’s LIM report said the “100-year flood has an almost 1 in 10 chance of happening in a 10-year period” he would surely not have purchased the house. Nor would others who have purchased properties in flood-prone corners of Auckland. In 1987, councils were required to identify natural hazards on LIM Reports for intending property owners. Almost all councils used the return period (e.g., 100-year flood) in LIMs, district plans, and flood maps. Government should now urgently mandate councils to use probability statements, relate them to an acceptable time frame and be retrospective.

Neil J. Ericksen, Forrest Hill.

Well read

I’m feeling rather wistful reading John Roughan’s farewell, (Weekend Herald, May 13). Like many of the columns John has written over the years, I disagree with his closing act, but his articles always elicit feelings and divergent opinions. A fitting tribute to John’s skills as a journalist, and that consistently made me read his opinion pieces first in the Saturday Herald. But, as a final corollary to his feelings about teachers’ striking, I’m going to assume that he never had to beg or cajole his employers for fairer pay or improved working conditions. So why judge teachers so harshly, who would like the same fairness in their profession? However, we are lucky in New Zealand to be able to trust our fourth estate’s integrity, and John’s opinions were always sincere and honestly held, unlike a well-known journalist for Fox News who sold his soul to the devil to curry political favour. You will be missed, John.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Cut-through

Reading Claire Trevett’s article (Weekend Herald, May 13) it seems Grant Robertson continues to promote that he can’t offer tax cuts to NZ workers “because of the inflationary effect”. This, of course, is nonsense. Tax cuts are only inflationary if the government then continues to spend and borrows to make up for the reduction in its revenue. If not, if it simply trims its sails to offset the shortfall. Then, all a tax cut does is reduce government waste on pet projects, consultants and public service bureaucracies and put the money back into the hands of the workers to spend, at the coal face, on things they actually need.

John Denton, Eskdale.

Slow progress

As an older feminist, I struggle with the concept of being “born in the wrong body” (Weekend Herald, May 13) especially when this expression relates to children. Back in the day, fighting for women’s rights involved challenging stereotypes of masculinity and femininity and especially encouraging women to defy patriarchal conventions in making life choices. In other words, girls can do anything, (bodily strength aside) dress any way they like, and engage as equals with boys and men. There is nothing intrinsically female about wearing make-up, being emotionally sensitive and submissive, or intrinsically masculine about being loud and dominating. These are socially ascribed characteristics and can be changed. Sadly, it seems progress has been slow and young people who are deeply uncomfortable with the stereotype associated with their natal sex can see no way out but to try to change their bodies. Puberty blockers are the subject of scientific controversy, and their impact on brain maturation is not fully understood. Blockers have only been in use in this country since 2010. Several Western countries, including Sweden, which was an early entrant to gender reassignment practice, have begun restricting hormone treatments for minors and mastectomies for teenage girls.

Maire Leadbeater, Mt Albert.

Laying tracks

It’s a pity that Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, May 13) wasn’t able to spend longer in Perth and further compare it to Auckland. Both cities; may reach 5 million population before the end of the century; have 1067mm gauge electrified commuter railways; have high car ownership and use; are narrow from east to west being between mountain ranges and bodies of water and are long from north to south. The Western Australian government has built an integrated, resilient, high-frequency, high-capacity rapid transit system by extending Perth’s commuter railway, at reasonable cost, from around 80km in length in 1981 serving a population of 942,000 to soon-to-be over 300km in length, including to Perth Airport, serving a population of over 2.2 million. Auckland’s commuter railway was 75km in length in 1981 serving a population of 780,000 and will be 95km long with the CRL and extension to Pukekohe. Completing the network as in the Auckland Plan 2012-to-2042 by building the long-planned Avondale–Onehunga–Airport–Wiri line and extending to Pokeno and Helensville would bring the rail network up to around 170km which, with the CRL at its core, could in time accommodate more than 500,000 passengers per weekday.

Will McKenzie, Sandringham.

China growth

I can agree with Frank Olsson (Weekend Herald, May 13) regarding China but am dubious about accommodating a President for Life whose signature tune is synchronised clapping. This man breaks agreements (Hong Kong; WTO rules), militarises the South China Sea, and issues threats against peaceful Taiwan, the Philippines and Australia. Yes, China’s rapid and comprehensive economic development is impressive and it is based on more than cheap labour. China operates three separate currencies simultaneously - the yuan, the renminbi, and agricultural vouchers - which gives amazing stability. The state-owned China Development Bank, often in partnership with the World Bank, provides financing for national projects such as infrastructure development, basic industries, energy, and transportation. Its citizens do not go cap-in-hand to foreign-owned banks which charge enormous interest rates. NZ could learn from this, making more use of RBNZ debt-free credit for vital infrastructure development.

David Howard, Pakuranga.

Extravagance personified

Bravo, David Jones, Parnell (Weekend Herald, May 1) who writes “extravagant breeding” is a prime cause of poverty. Might I add it is the prime (and only) cause of world climatic problems and the leading cause of world health and political problems. It’s not doing our future any good whatsoever. Any other “this is the way forward” solution is finite and therefore pointless. The bus has proved to be full beyond capacity.

D B Smith, Napier.

A quick word

Thank you, John Roughan, for many years of pleasurable reading. Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

On the ground, toilets have become a major topic with gender-neutral, unisex, mixed this or that and so on. Yet, on an aircraft, everyone is perfectly happy just to use the same one. Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Bruce Cotterill (WH, May 13) eloquently explains what NZ desperately needs and we, the voting public of all political leanings, want. Politicians of all parties please read, and do what he recommends. Gordon Sanders, Cockle Bay.

Bruce Cotterill for Prime Minister! Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.

Mike Munro (WH, May 13) would like us to believe that Finance Minister Grant Robertson will have our accounts back in the black in 2025/26. Great cojones of fire. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

I can’t believe Steve Braunias (Canvas, May 13) and I were watching the same coronation. I thought the poor old king looked thoroughly miserable and uncomfortable, not the “happy and glowing” liberated man that Steve saw. Anne Martin, Helensville.

Years ago the late Bill Rowling, one time Labour finance minister, when asked why he was not giving the middle-income earners any tax relief in his Budget, said, “because they pay the majority of taxes!” Point taken, nothing changed. Eric Strickett, Henderson.

Labour is a bunch of rich people convincing poor people to vote for rich people by telling poor people that other rich people are the reason they are poor. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Tax cuts and get tough on crime. If the Act Party had an original idea, it would be very lonely. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

Following the defence from Australian commentators and officials of the dubious refereeing calls against the Warriors, it turns rapidly when the same ref makes equally dubious calls against an Aussie team. James Archibald, Birkenhead.

A letter (WH, May 13) pointed out scary comparisons and contradictions in the way people viewed Charles Manson and Donald Trump. It brought to mind a remark made when Manson died: “Thank God he went before President Trump could appoint him chief-of-staff.” Dean Donoghue, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Next time you identify as suffering with third-world people, finish your latte, leave the cafe and hop in your personal car and drive safely to your lovely home. Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangōnui.

Did " ‘wokeness’ and PC” kill Police Ten 7 (WH, May 13)? Or should individuals’ distressing circumstances be aired on national TV as “light entertainment”? I don’t think so and maybe the producers didn’t think so either. Fritha Parkes, Māngere.

Well deserved, Catherine Chidgey, for winning NZ best fiction award. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.