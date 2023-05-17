Letters: Free lunches, taxation, poverty solutions, the monarchy, and artificial intelligence

Then-Education Minister Chris Hipkins, left, at Welcome Bay School to announce an extension of the Government’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako Lunches in Schools scheme in 2021. Photo / George Novak , File

Better served

Kate MacNamara (NZ Herald, May 16) argues against Government continuing to fully fund the free, healthy school lunch programme, Ka Ora, Ka Ako. She does not believe in the universality principle and thinks that just giving lunches to hungry kids would be better and save money - never mind the stigma it creates. Our detailed evaluations of the programme through interviewing principals, parents, and students and our review of the international literature clearly point to the multiple benefits of universality. School uptake of the programme would be much lower with her “food parcel handout to the poor kids” approach because the stigma is very real, not “dubious” as she says. The universality also means that: all families struggling with the high costs of healthy foods benefit; all kids get a nutritious lunch; social connectedness over food contributes to schools’ culture of care; the scale and efficiencies allow for in-school preparation facilities, and; stronger, more resilient local food systems with more local employment emerge. New Zealand’s Wellbeing Budgets are supposed to be about good well-being value for taxpayer investment and Ka Ora, Ka Ako is already delivering on this promise.

Professor Boyd Swinburn, University of Auckland.

Quick change

I agree with your correspondent Hugh Webb’s analysis (NZ Herald, May 17) of the need to rescue National’s leadership before the forthcoming election. Not trusting Labour to spring unpalatable policies on us again not flagged before the election, if returned to power, I was sure National would be a safer and more pragmatic bet to govern. That is until Christopher Luxon faced the cameras with his big announcement that live animal exports would resume. The horror of a shipwreck drowning of humans and animals was still raw in our minds. Erica Stanford’s qualities have been well displayed during breakfast TV sessions opposite Michael Wood and her common sense as leader could be National’s saving grace if given time for the dust to settle after a quick changeover now.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

High road

It is beyond belief that our supposedly left-wing government refuses to raise taxes on the wealthy who have had it pretty good financially over the past 40 years. Why is it so hard to make the rich pay more tax and divert the money saved to low-paid workers and beneficiaries? Chris Hipkins must know this is the main road to equality.

Rex Head, Papatoetoe.

Simple solutions

Bill Capamagian’s “some home truths about our poverty problem” (NZ Herald, May 16) details where New Zealand society’s slipping standards and lack of effective management have led us. Bill also provides simple, old-fashioned answers to correct this downward trend. Yes, the under 45s have to take charge now to effect change for their families’ futures.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Good humour

My husband and I enjoyed a good laugh from your new satirical column. I’m not sure under which particular rock you discovered the astute “observer of life” Bill Capamagian, but we are confident you can find more of a similar ilk. Sadly, I suspect his efforts may be wasted on the under-45s he urges to “wake up” to prevent NZ from being “a third-world country ruled by a quasi-dictatorship”. His article we fear would be too cringe-inducing for the younger crowd.

Joanne Harland, Mt Eden.

Write on

The best opinion piece ever written on this subject by Bill Capamagian. Well said, sir. Totally non-PC, to-the-point, informative and good plans to move New Zealand out of the mess it currently finds itself.

Janice Homan, Golflands.

Compulsory reading

I couldn’t agree more with the sentiments expressed by Bill Capamagian. I would urge all Members of Parliament, regardless of their leanings, to read and implement many of the suggestions made by the writer. To not do so will ensure we continue our downward spiral to economic and social disaster, that MMP has bought upon us.

Garry Larsen, St Heliers.

Near miss

Only B+ for Bill Capamagian’s, rant. Worthy of a term as Prime Minister though. Bill, why did you go soft on MMP? If you’re going to get tough on the losers, how about paying our politicians on production? We were a Fourth World economy 70 years back. Gone with the wind, eh?

Gerry O’Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

Getting a head

Winston Peters (NZ Herald, May 12) on retaining our existing constitutional monarchy, substantially states “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. Maybe it’s possible that if these lightweight thinkers prevail, we could become a republic including an elected Head of State, chosen at intervals as we elect governments now. Maybe I’m just blind to a bright future where our electorate is far more enthusiastic in participation than we are experiencing now with both central and local government but who could we admire as head-of-state material? I can only think of three. Apirana Ngata, Bernard Freyberg and Ed Hillary. Three in 120 years. Maybe add Micky Savage. Who’s on the horizon for the future? I simply don’t know anybody who measures up, if it’s to be a New Zealander. I’m happy to be challenged on this. I must side with Winston Peters. That’s very odd by itself – I’ve never done it before... save every time I regularly use my Gold Card.

E Richard Leary, Browns Bay.

Queen Elizabeth greets Sir Edmund Hillary at a Government House reception in Auckland in 2002. Photo / Brett Phibbs, FIle

More human

Artificial intelligence may be a gift for big business but a threat to ordinary mortals. Some experts think that it will not be capable of replicating human emotions so, hopefully, we will be able to tell the difference. However, it’s bad enough already. Try conversing with a government department or large business. After around half an hour or more following robotic instructions, you may speak to a real human. Bring back more human beings.

Geoff Barlow, Remuera.

Gore blimey

Bluster from 70 per cent of the Gore Council. First asking Mayor Ben Bell to resign, and then expressing the intention to invoke a vote of no confidence in him. When it came to the formal public vote, not one of the councillors had the courage to stand and call for a vote of no confidence. This has made the council the laughing stock of the country. Perhaps this could have been the opportune time for Mayor Ben Bell to propose a vote of no confidence in the entire council.

Peter Judge, Taupō.

Money for jam

Good opinion piece by Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, May 16) on how Auckland Council could raise more income. One added idea could be getting the Government to allow Auckland Transport to increase illegal parking fines. Currently, it’s limited to $40, hardly a deterrent. Parking fines generate about $30 million a year, but it costs $20 million to run the service. If illegal parking fines are lifted to $80 or even $100 it would substantially increase AT funds. It would also be a proper deterrent to selfish vehicle owners illegally parking on pedestrian areas or clearways, which is a curse in the city centre.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

Firing blanks

War-dissenting, young Russians are having their right to peacefully protest shut down viciously by the ruling regime. Even holding up a blank sheet of white paper has resulted in arrest, detention and a long jail sentence. Europe and the West could enact a special “A4 Day” - a day set aside when the free world has one-minute silence and all hold up a sheet of blank white paper. Why not set that day as February 24, the date Russia invaded Ukraine? Repressive dictatorships need confronting by such a simple yet profound challenge.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Whistling bewilderment

If Jason Paris had called NRL referees incompetent, then fair enough. They are and their incompetence is available for all to see every weekend. It manifests itself in the form of their inconsistencies over rulings. Every game and every weekend, teams, players, and coaches are confused by the refereeing inconsistencies they encounter. All teams do, not just the Warriors. And, by the way, the Super Rugby referees are no different.

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Short & sweet

On tax

If the Minister of Finance wishes to provide tax relief in the Budget for the lower-paid taxpayers he would simply copy Australia and make the first $18,200.00 tax-exempt. Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.

The National Party caucus should in future hide all the felt tip pens any time Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis are anywhere near a whiteboard so they don’t come up with any other daft ideas like “tax statements to taxpayers”. John Capener, Kawerau.

On poverty

Your correspondent, Bill Capamagian accurately spells out New Zealand’s social decline and reasons for that decline. He illuminates that the race to the bottom of the heap begins at home. Lloyd Murcott, Whangamatā.

On Luxon

John Coughlan’s article " Luxon remains unconvincing to voters” emphatically endorses Winston Churchill’s observation that “the greatest weakness of democracy is the intelligence of the average voter”. Philip Lenton, Somerville.

On exploitation

The solution to the exploitation of migrant workers from Third World kleptocracies in New Zealand is to stop letting in migrants from Third World kleptocracies. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On breakfasts

A free, healthy breakfast could be an excellent incentive for hungry students contemplating skipping school to attend. Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

On spin

Government and local government could save many millions of dollars by reducing the hundreds of highly paid PR and communications people whose job it is to make everything look rosy when it’s not. Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

The Premium Debate

OCR headed for 6 per cent as migration boosts economy

Irresponsible, ignorant and therefore kneejerk-reactive governance and policymaking have got us into this appalling mess, and now continue to make it worse. Without a dramatic change of government in October, New Zealand is finished as a country. Jonathan S.

It was much worse in the 70s and 80s in my opinion Johnathon. Inflation and interest rates alone make today’s story look like a walk in the park, lol. Marcus H.

In the 60s or 70s, the government wouldn’t have got away with false or fudged numbers to suit their political narrative and disillusion the community. And we have a lot of debt and no infrastructure being built - I think a lot happened with infrastructure in the 60s and 70s. Anthony C.

Debt today is far worse than 70s and 80s. Kirsty G.

What a load of nonsense, “finished as a country”? Can you at least try and keep a bit of balance in your comments. We’ve been through two world wars, the great depression, the GFC, Christchurch earthquakes... can we at least try and keep the comments sensible? Peter H.

What got us through all of those things was a can-do attitude, excellent levels of education and healthcare by international standards, a very strong farming sector, and being generally united as a country. All of those things have been destroyed, and the destruction will continue unless management changes dramatically. Jonathan S.



