Letters: Superannuation, victims of crime, benefit cuts, and NZ politics

Letter of the week: Why not do Super as a Norwegian would?

In the current superannuation debate no mention has been voiced regarding a choice of start dates apart from the statutory 65 years.

Offering a choice of earlier or later start dates would seem a more flexible and humane approach to those citizens having a variety of financial needs in their retirement years. Naturally, earlier starters would receive less than those choosing a later date, but the scheme works perfectly well in Norway.

Stuart Bayes, Coromandel.

Victims first

Following the latest violent stabbing incident in Auckland, PM Chris Hipkins, Police Minister Ginny Andersen and National’s police spokesman Mark Mitchell all made statements condemning the violence. But it was Act’s justice spokeswoman, Nicole McKee, who in part of her response said what New Zealanders want to hear: “It’s time to take an approach that puts victims first”. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Benefit cuts

As a GP, I am deeply concerned that Act’s proposed benefit cuts will cause an increase in suicides, cost money instead of saving money and increase primary care workload. I worked as a GP in the UK from 2009-21 where there was a punitive benefits regime. I spent a lot of time doing benefit forms, dealing with distress caused by sanctions, and writing appeal letters. This was time I would have rather spent on patient care. I would like it if my patients got a job, but many people can’t get jobs due to physical, psychological and social problems. Kicking them in the face by stopping their money will not help them get better. The UK National Audit Office found that at least 69 people had killed themselves from 2014-19 due to benefit sanctions. A study from the US in 2022 found that cutting benefits for 18-year-olds with mental and behavioural problems caused increased costs over the next 20 years due to higher rates of crime and imprisonment. A society can be judged on how we treat our most vulnerable members. What kind of society are we? Dr Rebecca Redwood, Beach Haven.

Join the parties

The two most experienced parties in NZ politics should forget their differences and, for the greater good, form a coalition government after the election. Hipkins and Luxon could be joint prime ministers, leaving the weird and wacky policies of some of the minor parties out in the cold. Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

Space cadets

My thanks to Derek Cheng, for his well-reasoned, and researched, updates on political party policies and plans, and for keeping us “wet, whining, bottom feeders” as Christopher Luxon publicly labelled us, informed of the facts as we head towards the 2023 elections. It is important to learn that Luxon who cannot, or will not, answer straight-forward questions from the press, does however have one plan at least, as Derek made clear. Luxon announced on October 5, at Rocket Lab in Auckland, that he wants to appoint a Minister for Space, and establish a Space Prize for students, — which indicates that the boiling ego-head can leave his cup on the breakfast table, and keep his head in the clouds. Ray Prowse, Point Chevalier.

Christian charity

The op-ed from Susan Glasgow (NZ Herald, October 5) should be compulsory reading for every voter. Her very distressing examples of child poverty in our supposedly-rich country probably represented but a tiny snippet of the daily misery suffered by our most vulnerable. I am thus in disbelief that Luxon intends to withhold $2 billion from beneficiaries to pay for tax cuts for uber-wealthy, amongst others. This will affect not just the druggies and layabouts (though they still need to eat). It will also affect the solo parents referred to in Susan Glasgow’s article, who are desperately trying to feed, clothe and educate their kids. There are others unable to work because of a physical or mental disability, who are also fighting to survive. And this from a leader who professes to uphold strong “Christian values”. So, what has become of our society, where the leader of a major political party proposes to take from the poorest and give to the wealthiest? Is this the attitude of a caring, Christian leader? It certainly wasn’t in the New Zealand that I grew up in. Andrew DuFresne, Port Waikato

Change target

Rachel Smalley has spent years attempting to decry the activities of Pharmac. Rachel has a completely one-sided view of the organisation, The sad facts are that Pharmac would be able to fund much more if they had a larger budget, but nowhere does she examine the huge costs of these drugs. My brother died after using an anti-cancer drug that cost him $12,000 a month; he lasted 18 months in severe discomfort. The drug had fatal side effects, but the prescriber got to go to a symposium in Switzerland, free. The drug companies Rachel fails to discredit want our Pharmac budget to increase to a huge amount, and be paid for by the people of New Zealand. The staff at Pharmac are clearly upset by Rachel and are reacting to that. Rachel is not a pharmacologist and the drugs she wants funded are generally extremely expensive, they do not come with a money back guarantee and often times only offer a small increase in life. If the prices dropped more would be funded. Rachel needs to attack the people funding Pharmac, and get behind a campaign to increase taxes by something like 10 to 15 per cent according to how gold-plated her tastes are. Neville Cameron, pharmacist, Coromandel

Ahmed Zaoui.

Saving Zaoui

Ahmed Zaoui came to New Zealand seeking refuge from his homeland, Algeria. After eventually getting New Zealand citizenship he returns to the country he sought refuge from. Now he, no doubt, expects our government to save him from his own government ... Again! C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

A quick word

One way of giving billions of dollars a year back to the people of NZ is tax the heck out of the globalist companies that make plenty of money out of our country every year, taking billions in profits with them. Wood, dairy, water exporters, and banks all come to mind. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

New Zealand has lost a great and humanitarian researcher in Richie Poulton, who was the director of the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Disciplinary Study. Sadly, his death is almost in vain with respect to our politicians, who have not engaged or put forward any meaningful policies to seriously help with child poverty, the consequences of which have been major findings of the study. John Hancock, Freeman’s Bay.

For those unsure who to vote for, take a look at the current state of our health system. Personally, as an older person, I wouldn’t want to be treated in an ambulance for hours because there is no bed available. Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

It was interesting that James Shaw pushed his climate agenda in the latest debate without reference to Marama Davidson’s extreme-leftist policies. So, who is the boss? Ian Doube, Rotorua.

So, Grant Robertson claims a scam from the leading party in the polls. Perhaps he has forgotten, or more likely has chosen to forget, the policies Labour kept secret in the last campaign and introduced only after they became the Government? Brent Marshall, Whangaparāoa.

How many civil servants will be required to run the Ministry Of Space I wonder. Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

Don’t tell me it was a coincidence that the TVNZ political debate on Thursday was followed by the programme Would I Lie To You? Ross Allen, Rotorua.

I wonder who footed the bill for the PM, along with his entourage, for the hotel accommodation and food following Mr Hipkins testing positive for Covid in Auckland. Hopefully it was not the long-suffering taxpayer but I suspect that that may not be the case. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

How does the NZRU handle Foster coming back with the World Cup? Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

So the PM is out of isolation today and back on the campaign. He does, however, face potentially three years of isolation post-election day! Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

Luxon and Seymour have concerns about being involved in a coalition with Peters. I don’t blame them. As the results of the TVNZ poll show, Luxon can solve his own problem. A coalition of National and Greens would produce a very constructive government. Charlie Deam, Waiheke Island.