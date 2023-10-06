Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Superannuation, victims of crime, benefit cuts, and NZ politics

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Offering a choice of earlier or later start dates would seem a more flexible and humane approach to those citizens having a variety of financial needs in their retirement years, writes Stuart Bayes. Photo / 123RF

Offering a choice of earlier or later start dates would seem a more flexible and humane approach to those citizens having a variety of financial needs in their retirement years, writes Stuart Bayes. Photo / 123RF

Letter of the week: Why not do Super as a Norwegian would?

In the current superannuation debate no mention has been voiced regarding a choice of start dates apart from the statutory 65 years.

Offering

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand