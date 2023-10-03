The All Blacks make changes ahead of final pool match, Auckland’s Tāmaki electorate race heats up and hospitality businesses call for more support in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand citizen and Algerian democracy activist Ahmed Zaoui has been arrested in Algeria by government security services, his lawyer Deborah Manning has told the Herald.

Manning said this morning: “Ahmed Zaoui was arrested at gunpoint by Algerian security forces yesterday morning in Medea, Algeria for holding a political meeting at his home and making comment on the Algerian political and human rights situation.

“He is currently being detained in a police station. The family is of course very concerned and working with NZ Consular affairs.”

Ahmed Zaoui in his new home in Algeria. Photo / Supplied

Manning said Zaoui was a dual New Zealand and Algerian citizen who had entered Algeria on a New Zealand passport. She said he was recognised as a refugee in New Zealand in 2003 and “returned to Algeria to be with family in recent years as the political situation appeared to be settling”.

The arrest comes amid a crackdown by Algerian security services with Amnesty International estimating in June that as many as 300 Algerians were being held in prison on charges related to freedom of speech. In April, Algeria’s parliament introduced a new law restricting the freedom journalists had to do their work.

Amnesty International said thousands had been arrested in recent years. “Algerian authorities are targeting activists, journalists, human rights defenders and other critics of the state. Anyone seen to go against the grain, be it by criticising the government on social media, participating in a group protecting minority rights, or writing for independent media, risks being detained in this indiscriminate crackdown on free expression.”

Zaoui rose to prominence in New Zealand after he was detained when entering the country in 2002 where he sought asylum as a refugee.

The NZ Security Intelligence Service objected and resisted for five years Zaoui’s appeal for refugee status. The case became the focus of multiple court actions to challenge the basis of the NZSIS security risk certificate - the first time such a certificate had ever been issued.

Among those cases was a finding by the Refugee Status Appeals Authority that trials in Belgian and France which resulted in convictions against Zaoui were “unsafe”. It granted Zaoui refugee status, describing some of the information used to mount the case against Zaoui was “questionable” and that it failed to show he had directed or been involved in violent or terrorist acts.

Zaoui was released on bail and for three years the Muslim refugee took refuge with the Dominican Order in Newton, Auckland.

In September 2007, the security risk certificate was withdrawn with the NZSIS saying new information showed Zaoui was not involved in terrorism, although people he knew had been. It also said Zaoui had provided information to the authorities and that substantial time had passed between convictions over which it held concerns and his time in New Zealand.

The risk during this time, according to Zaoui’s lawyers, was that deportation back to Algeria could lead to him being imprisoned and killed.

Ahmed Zaoui arrives with his lawyer, Debarah Manning, for the review over his security risk certificate in July 2007. Photo / Dean Purcell

Manning became a central figure in the campaign to have Zaoui released from prison, where he had been held since arriving, and to have the security risk certificate overturned.

In a NZ Herald podcast in 2021, it was revealed how it was her detective work in Europe, alongside the Progressive (formerly Alliance) member of Parliament Matt Robson, that turned up evidence that was fatal to the NZSIS case.

Manning discovered that Zaoui was the victim of misinformation created by Algerian Security Services that painted the refugee as the leader of Algerian terrorist group. That information went to French security officials, then their Belgium counterparts. It was this which filtered through to the NZSIS.

In 2014, Zaoui was granted New Zealand citizenship. In recent years, he returned to Algeria where he continued campaigning for democratic reform.