Today, however, we witness an endless cycle of harmless actions being sensationalised and blown out of proportion into “end of the world” scenarios.

Who would want to be a general manager or someone in a position of authority if every move you make is under constant scrutiny? It feels as though every word or action is a potential trigger for career-ending consequences.

It’s high time we all took a step back and remembered what it means to be human. We should be able to laugh, joke, and rib one another without the threat of pointlessly escalating repercussions.

We won’t always agree on everything, and that’s okay. Life’s too short not to get on with it and be happy.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Verbal intrusion

Correspondent Hylton Le Grice condemns protesters for interrupting political representatives making public speeches and thus violating the Bill of Rights’ right of “freedom of expression” - even to the point of his advocating that they “should be more forcibly dealt with” and suggesting a law change to this effect (Mar 26).

Does he also include in that condemnation the Waikato lawyer Paul Fisher for assailing the peaceful “Cambridge for Palestine” protesters in Cambridge last Saturday with cries of “You anti-semitic racist pigs”? So violently expressed it seems that spit was flying from his mouth.

Or was that different because he’s a lawyer? And he wasn’t interrupting any actual speeches? It is a most extreme verbal intrusion on the protest however, and a very real and aggressive interruption, which fully deserves to be condemned - by everybody. I hope Le Grice agrees.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Woke Winston

Credit is due to Winston Peters’ attention to his healthy diet (Mar 26). It’s just a pity he doesn’t apply the same awareness to his populist anti-woke politics.

Our globe-trotting nearly 80-year-old Foreign Minister credits his robust energy to a diet rich in green vegetables and fish and low on carbohydrates. He keeps those sugary dairy desserts and pancakes at arm’s length and instead tucks into bowls of spinach. How very woke of him.

The principal reason this country, like America, has a major obesity problem is many people’s everyday diet is high in animal fat through meat and dairy and low in fruit and vegetables. High on processed foods like white bread, low in whole grains.

The unfettered free market has cursed us with a proliferation of fast food outlets and convenient processed foods. These multinational corporations are not selling a healthy diet or even decent food. They are selling high doses of salt, sugar and animal fat and additive-laced carbohydrate. They are peddling addiction, just like gambling operators, vape and tobacco companies.

It is why our health system is overloaded with overweight, unhealthy people. Why so many unhealthy people have shorter lifespans, whatever their ethnic background. We are what we eat. Just ask Winnie.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland CBD.

Western affront

Auckland’s longest-serving mayor Sir Dove-Meyer Robinson would be horrified at the proposal to end speedway racing at Western Springs Stadium (Mar 27). “Robbie”, once a world 500cc champion, raced regularly at Western Springs. There is no reason why the seating could not be upgraded to hold more concerts. There have been many great shows there by artists from the Rolling Stones to José Carreras. It’s time to stop the current mayor from expelling this working class sport from the city.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Food bins

Correspondent Michael Locke is quite right about the poor execution of the food waste collection (Mar 26). A good idea has been spoiled by poorly matched hardware. The instructions are not clear and the compostable bags are not compatible with the “caddy” because they have looped handles. If you cut the loops they sit easily in the kitchen caddy and can be sealed by tying the four ends and hence to the little green bin. All very convenient and hygienic, but only if you modify it yourself. I have found it so convenient that my worms are dying from lack of food so I have to remember to make the effort to feed them as well.

Martin Ball, Kelston.