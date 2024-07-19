Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Rocket Lab bonuses and women’s space work; the demise of popular restaurants

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Rocket Lab is offering a referral bonus to staff that pays twice as much if the company hires a woman rather than a man. Photo / Trevor Mahlmann

Rocket Lab is offering a referral bonus to staff that pays twice as much if the company hires a woman rather than a man. Photo / Trevor Mahlmann

Letter of the week

The space race for female staff

Apropos the feature in the Weekend Herald (July 13) on Rocket Lab’s desire to attract more ladies to their employee ranks by offering

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand