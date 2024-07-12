Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Twice the bonus for women: Rocket Lab defends recruitment referral programme

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Rocket Lab gave us exclusive access to its 50th Electron rocket launch. This episode takes you inside Mission Control, and Peter Beck's mind, for the milestone countdown.

Rocket Lab has come under fire for offering a referral bonus to staff that pays twice as much if the company hires a woman rather than a man.

But the space company says the scheme

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business