Before increasing the dog population, the Government should have ensured the dog population already in New Zealand is not causing undue problems.

Ralph Patterson, Goodwood Heights.

Parliamentary rules

When the Māori Party leaders decided to disrupt the proceedings of the House with a Māori haka, which was deliberately aimed at their opposition leaders, they knew that this would incur substantial penalties. They just did not know what the penalty would be to disrupt the proceedings of Parliament.

To now claim that the penalty is excessive is silly and pointless, as the business of democracy only works if everyone abides by the rules. The leaders of this party are fortunate that they are allowed back to Parliament, which they clearly hold in contempt.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.

Wrong decisions

To hear Chris Hipkins earnestly say “today’s budget is a masterclass in making wrong decisions for New Zealanders” was rather funny.

He seems to have conveniently forgotten Labour spent six years making wrong decisions and left the country in a shambles. But if he really thinks that, heaven help us if Labour is in power again.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Finger guns

Replying to Herald opinion columnist Simon Wilson about the Te Pāti Māori suspensions.

Nowhere in Māori culture, ever, has the haka incorporated the gesture of using a finger to imitate the firing of a gun at someone who is immediately before you. That is why the actions in Parliament that day were considered intimidatory.

That unfortunate day should never have happened. But it did. David Seymour’s controversial bill should never have got that far. But it did. And none of that makes the imitation of firing a gun at an MP from a different party acceptable behaviour.

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Rules entrench power

Well done Simon Wilson. I’m not the only Pākehā who understands Parliament’s rules entrench power. A pity a lawyer like Judith Collins, an Attorney-General, can’t see the obvious contradictions Wilson points out. Then again her dirty politics history sets her in good stead.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

Banana republic?

Associate Education Minister David Seymour has stated that $140 million is to be allocated in the Budget for 2025 in order to increase school attendance. Perhaps a few dollars should be allocated to encourage Te Pāti Māori to attend Parliament during Question Time as they constantly appear to be conspicuously absent.

It is during Question Time that politicians are held to account and to be constantly absent is to show a gross disregard and disrespect to our democracy. If all politicians showed this attitude, then the effectiveness and legitimacy of Parliament would be eroded. The irony of all this is that Te Pāti Māori members are in the process of being suspended from Parliament for one to three weeks.

Chris Hipkins sees this suspension as the sort of thing that you would see in a banana republic. Hipkins needs to realise that Te Pāti Māori, by their very behaviour, are already sending this great country of ours into banana territory. Hipkins also needs to realise that, in this age of political correctness, he could be offending those very countries that grow bananas.

Bernard Walker, Mount Maunganui.

Ferry woes

The retirement of the rail-enabled ferry later this year will add to the woes of an already shaky Interislander service. The Rail Minister said it would apparently cost $120m to enable the ferry to access port facilities while works continue.

However, one must remember this would be spread over the next four years and surely part of this cost would be absorbed by profit from usage and fare increases. One would make a mistake holding one’s breath until 2029 as that date is unconfirmed. Something does not add up with this situation as the benefits of keeping the service far outweigh its reasons for retirement. Perhaps as the saying goes: there is something rotten in the state of Denmark.

Reg Dempster, Albany.