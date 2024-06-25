Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman will be sentenced on shoplifting charges on Thursday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aukus red herrings

Winston Peters presented the readers with several red herrings in his opinion article on Aukus (NZ Herald, June 24).

First of all he asks the readers: “Where were Brash and Clark on Aukus in 2021?″

That question has little relevance in 2024. Here in New Zealand, we all need to look forward, not backwards. The simple fact of the matter is that China is not our enemy.

So why should New Zealand join a military alliance that is directed against China. We trade with China and if we lose that trade we will experience a recession that will touch every person in New Zealand.

Peters also wrote, “and we will continue to be transparent about our Pillar 2 discussions”. Does that mean New Zealand will offer to carry the ammunition for the hardcore members of Aukus, but we will not fire the ammunition at China?

The weapons industry in the US is doing very well because of conflicts in the Middle East and in Ukraine. We do not need to add to its profits.

New Zealand must explore every avenue available to us to stay out of a military conflict with China.

New Zealand has blood ties with family members in Australia and the UK.

However, given our size and circumstances, New Zealand should continue to maintain friendly relations with all countries – and that includes China.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

Mental health cop-out

Claiming a “mental crisis” is a real cop-out for Golriz Ghahraman in an endeavour to get a more lenient sentence.

She carefully chose to go to high-end stores for her thieving rather than, say Kmart or Zara, and the intention was clearly a planned escapade to improve her image.

Once again she will probably get a slap-on-the-hand sentence after discounting, but surely she cannot be trusted to represent the public as an MP again, which is the price she must pay for her unlawful activities.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Getting ship-shape

Let’s get real – having a board knowledgeable on railways but also running ships is ridiculous. The disciplines are like chalk and cheese.

The two ferries previously on order were too big for the Cook Strait crossing, over-capacity and requiring massive upgrade of port facilities.

While the ships’ price was favourable, the port facilities upgrade was a monster commensurate with the size of the ships. Remove ships from KiwiRail’s business, buy smaller ships (still bigger than the present ships), sail more often and no expensive port upgrades is the way forward.

The private company Bluebridge must be laughing at its opposition’s incompetence.

Lloyd Murcott, Whangamatā.

Counting the beat

I had to smile reading Police Commissioner Andrew Coster’s comments on additional police staff in the Auckland CBD, that increased visibility deters crime and encourages a sense of safety (NZ Herald, June 24).

I remember growing up in Whanganui East, which had its own community police station and the local Bobby, Mr Abbot, knew most people by name. Any mischief was quickly acted on and it worked.

Likewise, visiting Tokyo back in the 1990s I was intrigued seeing a policeman literally on every street corner, which appeared to have definite benefits in terms of extremely low levels of crime. Back then I was told Tokyo was one of the few cities safe for a woman to venture out at night.

Feels like we have had to come full circle for sensible measures to be put in place. Not exactly rocket science.

A.J. Dickason, East Tāmaki Heights.

Goverment inertia

Correspondent John Roberts might like to consider something before suggesting Matthew Hooton was unfair on National’s part in our coalition Government (NZ Herald, June 24).

Hooton is, I understand, known for his affiliations with various right and centre-right political parties, as he is free to choose. He is not, however, the only right-leaning columnist who I’ve read lately now criticising this Government for its inertia and inability to convince New Zealanders that it can honour the promises made pre-election.

There must be a reason so many are thinking so. The coalition did not “inherit” a country in dire straits, but it seems to be doing its best to create one. So far, very little that is positive has been achieved in the past six months other than blaming the “previous lot” for all the woes we now face.

Perhaps, in Christopher Luxon’s own words, it’s time for them to pull their collective fingers out and get on with the job they were elected to do. Business trips to foreign lands won’t be enough. It is here that needs attention. Quickly.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Justice delayed

Regardless of whether you feel severity or certainty is the bigger discourager of crime, a major factor in our increasing crime rate is the growing time lapse between being charged and being tried. This gulf only makes the offence seem less significant, while having to wait weeks or even months after conviction to actually be sentenced, is ridiculous.

Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden.








