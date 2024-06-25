Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Red herrings on Aukus and China relationship; Golriz Ghahraman’s mental health ‘cop-out’

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman will be sentenced on shoplifting charges on Thursday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman will be sentenced on shoplifting charges on Thursday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aukus red herrings

Winston Peters presented the readers with several red herrings in his opinion article on Aukus (NZ Herald, June 24).

First of all he asks the readers: “Where were Brash and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand