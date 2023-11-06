Voyager 2023 media awards
Letters: Politicians’ values, cricket, Israel-Hamas war, and coalition prospects

The Beehive and Parliament Building, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Politicians and their values

The new Government describes itself as “anti-woke”. The dictionary defines “woke” as referring to people who are informed, educated and conscious of social injustice and racial inequality, people who are socially

