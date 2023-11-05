Letters: Ditch NZ First, ban fireworks, and turkey teeth

The $3 million that firework injuries cost the New Zealand taxpayer may outweigh their fleeting visual and vocal effect, writes Rob Buchanan. Photo / Mark Russell

New Govt will take the axe

The new (soon to be) coalition Government will embark on a quick set of demolition jobs, some justified, but others perhaps not so justified. Repealing the Three Waters legislation is popular and the tunnelled light rail needs to be booted to the curb, and perhaps the Onslow power scheme needs a review. However, all need alternatives which the new Government is less certain about. I am not sure if many new National voters noticed the winding-back of fair pay agreements.

Killing off the Maori Health Authority is more to do with the right-wing political view that conflates affirmative action with racism, which it is not, and as a health worker for 45 years, I can attest to the value of such a service. Abolishing it is actually racist.

The electric car rebate and the so-called corporate welfare to help the Glenbrook steel mill and Fonterra become a bit greener were necessary initiatives to reduce CO2 but will be cancelled. If these companies do not stop burning coal of their own volition, then this Government’s policy is a failure.

One good outcome from the coalition partners may be the winding-back of National’s unworkable tax cuts, which the partners are likely to disagree with.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Ditch NZ First

There’s an easy solution to the problem Luxon and Seymour seemingly have with the accommodation of Winston the king maker in their governmental coalition. Don’t. It’s quite simple.

Perhaps the first two might dismount their high horses for a moment and ponder the obvious. Te Pati Maori and Greens have leapt ahead in the consciousness of Aotearoa/New Zealand, as the results for both parties in the election showed.

People do indeed want change, and the results show both of these are more attuned to aspirations and needs of all New Zealanders than New Zealand First, whose leader’s only interest is digging up reasons for raking over old “inquiries”, none of which will change the course of our history nor bring back any who have suffered from any of the relevant events, however dreadful they have been.

To take this country forward to the benefit of all of us will take consultation with those who care more about creating an environment for Kiwis, indigenous and migrant, who have for generations put their hearts, minds and souls into building a country we are all lucky enough to live in.

Selling our country now to the highest overseas bidders, while denying the reality that climate change is bringing already and ignoring the needs of the less fortunate among us — those labelled “bottom feeders” (by an allegedly Christian PM) — will bring nothing but misery, division and disruption among a populace who are being told they are worthless.

Time for Luxon and Seymour to eat a slice of humble pie, admit they don’t have all the answers and engage with those who can better help them find the way ahead, truly for all of us.

That way, everybody wins.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Climate confusion

The first step in tackling climate change should be educating those who will most be affected by it, namely the youth in our schools so they at least can come up with solutions — which is hardly likely when you have 122 politicians who think the carbon cycle is some newfangled type of lighter-than-air racing bike and the atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, lithosphere and biosphere (the essential elements that interact to create climate) are the stuff of Star Trek.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Expensive cereal

I have just returned from our local supermarket with our weekly shopping and am astounded at the price increases that there are for all products.

As an example, for whatever the reasons: in late 2022, a 740g box of breakfast cereal cost $8.49.

Today, the same box of cereal cost $12.50 — an increase of more than 47 per cent.

How can this be? I’m sure not all of this price increase can be because of circumstances beyond our control?

Ross Harvey, Remuera.

Ban fireworks

Much as I loved letting off crackers and fireworks as a kid, and almost blinded myself once, the price tag of $3 million that injuries cost the New Zealand taxpayer may outweigh their fleeting visual and vocal effect.

The second reason why fireworks should be stopped is the chemical toxicity spat into our already-stressed atmosphere.

With aeroplane and other fossil-fuelled vehicle, machinery and heating emissions revving up, particularly in the wintry northern hemisphere, do we need a flashy display of skyrockets etc to add extra emissions?

With the brutal live “fireworks” in both the Ukraine war and now Gaza, maybe we don’t need a “cracker night” that originated in the UK in 1605, when Guy Fawkes was arrested as he guarded the explosives destined for blowing up the House of Lords?

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Turkey teeth

There have been horror stories in the British press recently about poor cosmetic dental work in Turkey.

As the old adage says, “if it seems too good to be true — then it is”.

Cosmetic dental work is a skilled process so bargain basement prices do not apply. Buyer beware!

Jenny Wallis, Blockhouse Bay.

Rugby ruined

It was interesting to read the letters regarding Wayne Barnes in the Weekend Herald. The only problem with Barnes’ refereeing was that World Rugby, in its “wisdom”, did not allow him to referee the match.

The constant referral to the video referee, who was looking at several screens which were several kilometres from the park, completely ruined the spectacle.

It would be great to watch 80 minutes of rugby, but to sit through about 110 minutes of tedious replays while somebody on the end of a screen a few miles from the ground tried to detect an obscure technical infringement completely ruined the game.

I think I will become a rugby league supporter next year.

Phil Thompson, Hamilton.

Let’s follow Ohio

Improving education should be the Government’s main priority after hunger and shelter.

It is interesting to see that Ohio has introduced new legislation to ban the teaching of reading by the “science of reading” and is returning to phonics.

It is very interesting that Ohio introduced the “science of reading” from New Zealand, where it was supposed to be a great success.

After a long analysis, it has proved to be a failure.

An analysis of our recent educational problems would indicate that it is indeed a failure here, among many other improvements, but highlights the problem, that despite its lack of success there is a vocal minority of educators, who are determined to not allow facts to interfere in their opinions.

It is to be hoped that our Government follows the lead of Ohio and makes phonics mandatory.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Back to the polls

I cannot see how this new Government and coalition can survive for more than a few weeks or months.

David Seymour clearly can’t abide Winston Peters and within a few days they will be at each other’s throats. There are also serious policy differences between them.

Luxon never wanted to work with New Zealand First and for good reason.

Every time Winston is the kingmaker, he gets up to his usual tricks of back-stabbing, leaking and undermining the Government that he has so much power in, whilst playing to his audience.

MMP is all a game to him and no one plays it better than Winston.

In conclusion, better prepare for the next election ... the sooner the better.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown.

Short and sweet

On Winston

I cannot understand why some letters and comments say that Winston Peters’ NZ First is the kingmaker and “that is the will of the people”. NZ First received only 6 per cent of the votes, so 94 per cent of the voters did not want them involved, which seems more like what the will of the people was.

Ken Graham, Greenlane.

On Luxon

Based on National’s past experience with John Key, Christopher Luxon should have no problems with Winston and David in a three-way handshake.

Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

On healthcare

Medical care is no different to any other product/service; if you want the best you have to be prepared to pay for it.

Gary Andrews, Mount Maunganui.

On spending

Memo to all MPs new and old — the only money you have is taxpayer money. Do NOT waste it.

For those that do not understand, you can only borrow against the taxpayers’ cashflow or against New Zealand assets.

Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

On mail

Why does it take 10-plus business days for a letter to get from Auckland to Gold Coast?

Is the problem NZ Post or Australia Post?

Pauline Murray, Henderson.