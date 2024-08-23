Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Oranga Tamariki’s profound lack of empathy; rugby’s tall poppy problem; righting wrongs of Māori land theft

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Days after a young woman with autism gave birth her baby was uplifted from the maternity ward, without warning and by government social workers. Illustration / Paul Slater

Days after a young woman with autism gave birth her baby was uplifted from the maternity ward, without warning and by government social workers. Illustration / Paul Slater

Letter of the week

Oranga Tamariki’s profound lack of empathy

I’ve tried to have empathy for Oranga Tamariki in the case of the new-born removed from his mother Sarah (Weekend Herald, Aug 17).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand