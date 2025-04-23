Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Opportunities arise for bigger defence bang for buck; why didn’t Aucklanders take heed of weather warnings?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The P-8A Poseidon fleet at RNZAF Base Ohakea. Photo / Bevan Conley

The P-8A Poseidon fleet at RNZAF Base Ohakea. Photo / Bevan Conley

Letters to the Editor

Defence upgrades

The recently released Defence Capability Plan includes a proposal to replace the RNZAF’s ageing Boeing 757 transport aircraft with two new planes. Once of the likely contenders is the Boeing 737 MAX, which is a near relative of the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft already

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand