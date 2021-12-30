Letters: On Omicron in the community, water safety, police and guns

Covid-19 expert Professor Michael Baker says people with symptoms need to get tested to avoid any summer virus breakouts. Photo / Alex Burton

Importing talent

Reading many stories in the Herald recently, I had been led to believe that hundreds, if not thousands of Kiwis, were finding it next to impossible to return home to their loved ones under the current situation.

Then I read that a UK DJ has brought Omicron into New Zealand.

How on earth is a disc spinner of such critical importance that he's allowed in here? And not only that, but he's been here earlier this year playing shows!

Are we so bereft of talent that we have to rely on imports like this? Next we'll be reading that those English cricket clowns are being admitted.

Will someone in Wellington please get a grip.

Tony Potter, Remuera.

MIQ process

Assuming the Herald's leading article is correct and I have no reason to doubt that, it is time for the Prime Minister to do what she was elected to do and take positive action.

First, she must ensure the MIQ process is working correctly, which is something it has failed to do from day one.

Second, and this should have been done long ago, she must sack the most irresponsible minister of all time, Chris Hipkins. If he has a shred of integrity left he should resign.

This situation was predictable and indeed I did so shortly after Omicron reared its ugly head.

Pandora's box is well and truly open and I'm not sure even hope is left.

Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

Meaning of isolation

As all of Auckland holds its breath, the border has been breached by someone with a pretty loose idea of what isolating at home really means.

Apparently, it means visiting a nightclub and a bar and wandering around downtown Auckland for a couple of days. What is to be their penalty?

A negative test to Wanaka is apparently worth $750 but there were no consequences from that breach. I wonder what the consequences for this breach will be. Red traffic light forever?

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Policy problem

Given that Omicron is extremely virulent and sweeping across Britain, why was a British citizen even allowed to enter our country?

In these extreme Covid times, surely only New Zealand citizens should be able to enter our country.

It is incredulous that a British citizen was given permission to enter our country to party in Auckland and act as DJ at the Rhythm and Alps Music Festival. Hardly essential work in these medical pandemic times?

Peter Jamieson, Titirangi.

Booster shots

I had my second shot in mid-August. I went to Book My Vaccine but it is still set to a six-month interval and won't give me an appointment until mid-February.

I went to my local pharmacy and they said they were on a vaccination holiday until January 18. It seems much of the system is shut down and it is almost as difficult to get a shot as it was for the first one.

Will someone please go to the beach and tell the MoH that Omicron has decided not to take holidays.

We seem to be asleep at the switch once more.

Peter Sheppard, Takapuna.

Danger on the water

Fun on the water can turn to disaster, as it did 13 months ago, when a father and son spent 40 minutes "battling for survival" in Manukau Harbour – neither of them in lifejackets.

When a father takes his 5-year-old son onto one of the most dangerous tide-prone harbours in New Zealand and lets him take his lifejacket off to go to the toilet unsupervised, then when he falls out of the boat – jumps in after him without a lifejacket on - something's gone wrong somewhere.

Auckland maritime bylaws only require lifejackets to be worn on vessels longer than 6m in times of "increased risk".

The terms "merciless waters", "current of the incoming tide", "cold water only about 18 degrees" in the media, show that perhaps this was a time of increased risk.

Fortunately, this story had a happy ending, but this near-tragedy could have been avoided had we just had better laws.

Rules for lifejacket use need to change. Perhaps "all those under the age of 12 and anyone who cannot swim – must wear lifejackets at all times".

Where children and the vulnerable are concerned there can be no sloppy law – the sea takes no prisoners.

John Clark, Glen Eden.

Police and guns

It's clear from the news from the United States, including last week's Los Angeles police stray-bullet fatal shooting of an innocent 14-year-old girl shopping for Christmas clothes, that universal arming of police is a mistake.

Keep the guns in the hands of a few units of armed police experts and give larger insurance and disability benefits to all police.

Among other things, the need to call in special armed experts allows a "count-to-10" moment that can prevent panic behaviour like grabbing a gun instead of a Taser.

Robert Myers, Auckland central.

Encouraging insights

With the admirably promoted vaccination goal, now well exceeded, it is great to see constructive policy continue, with the Summer Herald's focus on showcasing stories that offer encouraging insights into New Zealand society.

Your Wednesday pages on Cambodian pie-makers, plus positive use of technology promoting community cohesion in the Birkdale burglar story, along with another inspirational article from leaders writing to their 25-year-old selves, ensure that holiday Heralds are taking us beyond strident, divisive voices to thoughtful reflection about the evolving nature and direction of our country.

Ann Dunphy, Parnell.

Lack of data

Congratulations to the Herald and journalist Anna Leask for putting together the distressing list of women who have died from violence in the past decade. And thank you for naming prostitutes/sex workers in that list.

I recently wrote to the Minister of Justice asking for information about harm against prostitutes since the passage of the Prostitution Reform Act 2003.

The act established a committee to review and report on impacts of the act. After a review in 2008, the committee was disbanded and the review it recommended for 2018 to measure the long-term impact never occurred.

As a result, virtually every question I asked the minister was declined as unable to be answered. In fact, the ministry even asked for an extension to look into my request.

No government agency can tell me how many prostitutes have died, nor hospital admissions for violence. Nor can they tell me how many offences against prostitutes have been reported to police or if the number of prostitutes has increased or decreased.

The only information they could give me about whether the number of under-age prostitutes has grown or decreased is those charged and convicted, resulting in an under-count as most young people are not charged. Finally, on the question of sex trafficking, they referred me to MBIE.

So on the question of the harm perpetrated on this group of vulnerable New Zealand women and children, the Government does not know.

Having passed an act that is one of the most "hands off" in the world, the Government is doing nothing to monitor the welfare of these women. Thank you for giving them some visibility.

Sandra Coney, Auckland.

Green spaces

Fiona McKenzie (Letters, Dec 29) appropriately lauds the extensive open space that comprises the Auckland regional parks.

However, because so much has been declared out of bounds as an experimental kauri conservatory, a huge fraction of the quoted 40,000ha is no longer available to the public who pay for it.

Fiona also urges that views be made known on the proposed Management Plan.

It is imperative that a partnership situation akin the Maunga Authority is avoided.

There one bloc dominates and has acted to suit its own prejudices with disregard to the needs and wishes of the greater population and main users.

Local hilltops have been denuded of exotic vegetation, which in many cases was of grand proportions and character.

The alternative plantings will take decades to mature and then will be extensively dull, dark evergreens and dense, impenetrable flax. It is vital to not enable similar influence to dominate management of regional parks.

Bob Culver, Avondale.

Fresh food

I was shopping in one of the two major supermarkets on December 28, and 90 per cent of the vegetables had packed-on dates of December 21 and 22.

I realise that we're in a holiday period and there are supply-chain issues, but surely six to seven days old isn't optimal freshness for anything except root vegetables.

We don't import broccoli, lettuce, etc, and New Zealand growers supply more than 50 varieties of vegetables.

So the question needs to be asked. Why aren't the two duopolies, whose enormous profits have been well documented, not utilising some of those profits to ensure they can deliver vegetables at their peak freshness and nutritional value?

As has been previously reported, New Zealand has one of the worst obesity problems in the developed world. One in three adults and one in 10 children are classified as dangerously overweight.

Quite apart from the waste of having to bin a vegetable that goes off a day or two after purchase, I'm pretty confident customers would rather have fresh produce rather than stamp giveaways to purchase overpriced casserole dishes.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Short & sweet

On deportees

Australia is welcome to send 501s to New Zealand. Does not mean we have to let them off the plane. See how many turnbacks it takes for Scomo to get the message.

C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On Covid

Holidays are here, but Covid is back in the form of Omicron. Will the holiday season be over for the politicians and bureaucrats.

Stuart Mackenzie, Ohura.



On Covid rules

"Ministry of Health confirms the infected person did not wait for a negative test result." Aucklanders especially have struggled through lockdowns, many losing jobs and so much more. We don't need people coming to NZ who won't follow the rules.

Linda Beck, West Harbour.



On visiting NZ

So the Omicron-infected DJ with "a critical purpose visitor visa" was judged by INZ to be bringing "significant economic benefit to the country" when performing at a music festival, which, for all its undeniable fun, is just a money-go-round. If this is Minister Faafoi's interpretation of sound economic policy, we're in real trouble.

P. Raine, Auckland Central.

On self-isolation

Human nature being as it is no home isolation should be allowed, especially as we could now have Omicron in our midst. Nothing like closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

Anne Parsons, Pakuranga.

The Premium Debate

Government mulls fix for rushed tax law that looks into who stays at the bach

Absolute overreach. Once again David Parker is behind this nonsense. He needs to resign. John P.

Keep going with your attacks on hard-working middle-class NZers Labour.

It's a sure-fire way to get you voted out in the next election. Chris C.

Unbelievable. Our family bach has been in a trust for over 30 years and it is there for family and friends to use. That is our property and no way am I going to inform the tax department that family is staying there for a holiday but they did pay for some toilet paper and washing-up liquid as a contribution. What are this lot thinking as they certainly try to destroy the joy in our country whenever they can. Surely they have more important things to worry about. Mike B.

It's ridiculous what has to be disclosed now even when applying for a mortgage though a trust, nothing is private anymore, not even your will. Linda B.

Another message from this government: Be good at something, be successful, make money, stick your head up - and we will cut you back, tax you left, right and centre, so that you will be down in mediocrity again. Alexander G.

Another example of this government rushing through poorly thought-out legislation to advance an ideologically driven law that will end up costing trusts $1000s per annum, and gain little in the way of social or robust policy and benefit to society. We have trusts to protect our beneficiaries from unintended consequences or conflict. We will now be winding those trusts up and hoping like heck nothing else ruins our own well-intentioned initiatives. Is there anything else left that this government can't wreck? Craig M.

In the absence of a capital gains tax the Government has to resort to such measures. Why would you not have a capital gains tax when almost all the countries have it? Are we special or unique?? John B.

Let's all keep this stuff front of mind as we head into the next election. If we don't vote this incompetent government out in '23, we will only have ourselves to blame for the increasing mess this lot are creating. I don't think we have ever had such a hopeless mix of ministers in control of the country. Gordon L.