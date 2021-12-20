Letters: On changes to Covid response, gangs, politician of the year

Christmas plea

Dear Santa,

It's been over 60 years since I last wrote to you asking for some presents for myself at Christmas. I am not asking anything for myself now, only for New Zealand and the people who live here.

Please give it a government that looks and plans for the future. Let it ensure that nobody arrives in New Zealand with Covid-19 by testing people on the day before they make the final leg of their journey.

When people arrive here, let them already have paid for their quarantine stay in purpose-built, dedicated isolation facilities, outside of the major centres of population.

Make the powers that be realise that we will have to live with Covid and instead of relying on lockdowns to protect the population, have a well-resourced health service that can cater for all of the team of five million. Let them also facilitate NZ's own manufacturing capacity to make the vaccine to protect all Kiwis and our Pacific neighbours.

I could also ask for fresh water that is safe to drink and swim in, a re-invigorated natural environment free of foreign introduced predators and pests, a sea not overfished and enough trees planted to mitigate New Zealand's contribution to global warming etc.

As for asking you to cure the country's ongoing issues of poverty and inequality, I will leave that for my 2022 wish list.

Frank Fordham, Bayview

Gang crackdown

The Western Australia Government under urgency has just created new legislation with zero tolerance for gangs. Any tattoos must be covered at all times, Anyone exhibiting gang patches will receive up to 12 months in jail and an A$12,000 fine. Any public assembly of gangs is subject to each offender receiving up to 12 months in prison, plus an A$12,000 fine. This totally appropriate and applauded move shows in comparison just how lax our approach to gangs is in NZ. With their increasing numbers and their unacceptable, antisocial, and frequently illegal behaviour, we need similar urgent legislation here. It would be widely supported.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera

Politician of the year

I am not a supporter of the Act Party but I strongly disagree with Eric Skilling's comments about Claire Trevett's assessment of David Seymour as politician of the year. No ranking of anything is going to please all but I think she got this absolutely right. Nobody in the National Party could possibly be chosen as it is far too early to evaluate Chris Luxon. I do, however, disagree with her selection of Chris Hipkins as runner-up.

His performance as the Minister for Covid Response is probably the worst of any member of Parliament and that's up against some pretty stiff competition! The IT system used for managing the vaccination rollout has been consistent only in its woefulness and lack of transparency, the ordering of the vaccine from Pfizer shameful and, as highlighted in the Herald's leading article and Body's cartoon, MIQ has been a disaster.

It is not a question of whether the Omicron variant will become widespread in the community but a matter of when and how bad. From an excellent initial lockdown, it is hard to imagine how the Government could have done a worse job since. It is past time someone with a modicum of competence should be appointed, if one can be found. I am not holding my breath.

Rod Lyons, Kumeū

Obvious choice

The nomination of David Seymour as NZ's politician of the year by various right-wing political commentators is complete nonsense. He was never in a position to actually do anything so achieved nothing, and he is completely unknown overseas. The obvious choice for politician of the year as a result of her worldwide recognition for achieving the best results of any OECD country in combatting the Covid viruses is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

David Mairs, Glendowie

Relieve the hardship

Sir Ian Taylor's article in the Herald should be compulsory holiday reading for every minister and Ministry of Health official.

We need to realise, recognise and relieve the hardship of those on the frontline, the families still not able to unite from overseas and households with delayed diagnosis and treatment.

More compassion is required particularly at this time from parliamentarians.

David de Lacey, Newmarket

Living with Covid

What do people mean when they say we should "learn to live with Covid".

What are the different scenarios? How many deaths could we tolerate?

Have we been too cautious so far?

A range of options from science, business and avowed experts would be enlightening.

Peter Thomas, Hamilton

Omicron in MIQ

I have read Robin Harrison's letter (Herald, Dec 20) and totally concur with his questioning.

No, it is not okay to sacrifice Auckland again.

Could whoever made this decision please advise us why someone with Omicron has been transferred from Rotorua to Auckland.

I thought the decision-makers would ensure that not even the smallest chance of it reaching Auckland would be a strict priority.

Kay Wheeler, Huapai

One and done

For Christmas Matt Heath said he "will eat seconds and thirds" (NZ Herald, December 20). Has he forgotten his March 1 column where he talked about his "No Seconds" diet? "New Zealand's most self-explanatory weight loss plan ever. It's also known as 'One and Done' and the 'One Dish Mish'. You simply eat what's on your plate and don't go back for more." It would be tragic if he failed so close to the end of the year.

Robert Clarke, Albany

Talk to Sir Ian

Why does the Prime Minister — or her ministers — not want to talk to Sir Ian Taylor?

He only want's to help and his suggestions make very good sense, as all of his articles in the Herald have shown.

Phil Dunbier, Kerikeri

Unpaid bills

That MIQ has to send invoices and is owed $36 million in unpaid bills is an indication of its failure to devise a system whereby its "guests" pay their bills before departure from the MIQ facility.

What bureaucratic incompetence!

Frank Tay, Christchurch

Right to choose

I wish to respond to all those people who are not vaccinated and are yelling out that their freedom has been taken away from them as to entry into hospitality and retail venues.

Everyone needs to remember that these venues, even before Covid, are not public places but are private spaces owned by the leaseholder of those premises. They have always had the right to choose who who works or enters these premises based on dress code, behaviour, health and safety, etc. Your freedom has not been taken away. These owners have put the health and safety of their staff and customers ahead of your needs. You have a choice to comply or not comply so please do not keep crying about it as the other 95 per cent of New Zealanders are not going to cry with you.

Peter Grant, Whitianga

On the buses

The majority of local board members at Howick plan to stop Auckland Transport from building an unnescessary bus bypass planned for a section of Ti Rakau Drive, Pakuranga between the bridge and Bunnings, which will remove about 60 homes, the owners of which having been notified right on Christmas and during stressful Covid times.

The unfortunate owners will be offered a price which if not acceptable, will then have their homes taken from them under the current government act.

The stretch of road already has one side with 3 lanes which is more lanes than most existing Auckland roads, and the other side can have an extra lane added without a major problem.

The bypass cost would be hundreds of millions of dollars to save only a few minutes of bus travel for 1 -2 hours at both peak times morning and night on weekdays.

In our opinion AT is making roadworks without sensible consideration for the

residents and the ratepayer/taxpayer who will have to pay the multi million dollar bill during already uncertain times. The cost? $1billion to $2billion.

Bob Wichman, Botany subdivision, Howick Local Board

Short & sweet

On Olympics

Re Zoi Sadowski-Synnott: Hope she soars like a bird at Beijing Winter Olympics. High in the sky, above political boycotts and jealousies and above Omicron misery. What an amazing athlete.

Hing Yu, Pakuranga.

On borders

The Herald (Dec 20) reports our borders are closed. Can someone please ask how did the people from Nigeria, Spain and London get into NZ then? Who are the borders closed to? Brenda Barnes, West Tamaki.

On Christmas films

Re Christmas movies (Herald, Dec 20). Every year for 10 years I have recorded my favourite Christmas film to watch on Christmas morning after opening my presents. It is Love Actually and I missed it last year as it was not shown at all. But thankfully I see it is on Christmas Eve on TVNZ 2 at 8.30pm. Perfect timing for me to record and watch again the next morning. Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

On a wedding

We wish the happy couple Jacinda and Clarke all the best. Details emerging of their planned elaborate celebrity wedding inevitably call to mind the contradiction of chardonnay socialism and questions of conflicting political and personal values. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On flea treatment

I used to think that printer ink would become the world's next trading commodity after oil, gold, and diamonds run out. I was wrong; it'll be flea treatment for cats. At $66 for 0.89ml that's $370 for a teaspoon or $74,157 per litre! Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On MIQ

I feel that Guy Body's cartoon (Herald, Dec 20) is a little cruel and off the mark. MIQ has catered for more than 200,000 cases, with only 25 "successful" escapes! I think this is a pretty remarkable success story for the Government. Chris Blenkinsopp, Beach Haven.

The Premium Debate

What happened to individuals being responsible for their own actions. No doubt about it, this is the worst idea ever, but again like so many aspects of life, no one takes personal responsibility. If people don't use it the idea will die a natural death. Darren M.

Completely a non-issue. I also agree with the merchant who said it's up to the buyer if they wish to use the service, the onus is absolutely on them. If you're stupid enough to buy and not pay back that's on you. John S.

Credit schemes won't cause, only prolong the inevitable self-destruction and problems associated with alcohol. John T.

Socialism: people are inherently weak and need controlling for their own good. Liberalism: people are inherently capable and can look after themselves. This issue illustrates that conundrum brilliantly. Pietro E.

I've read the comments and changed my mind six times! I have always voted right, but my initial reaction was to go very left on this one. I live in a small town where I see the consequences of bad personal decisions around alcohol and drug use, and gambling. I don't know what the answer is. Craig W.

Long term answer is education - life skills as mandatory during school. Understanding consequence - if you do this, then that is likely to happen. Sadly this was the parents' responsibility but now falls on the state for a period of time. In the meantime, there is no choice but to protect the "uneducated" from themselves. Rob K.

The onus is on the buyer because everybody knows you can trust an addict. Ailsa B.