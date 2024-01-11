Why not co-operate with Australian medical authorities and gain the same approval, order and introduction dates, a reader asks. Photo / 123RF

Herald correspondent Nick Nicholas (NZ Herald letters, January 10) asks why are New Zealand’s orders for Covid vaccines issued so much later than Australia’s.

Surely the tests and medical procedures required to be carried out in each country would be the same, so why not co-operate with Australian medical authorities and gain the same approval, order and introduction dates for Covid vaccines in both countries.

Such an approach might even save some money as well, and will certainly benefit the people suffering from the latest Covid strains which are causing some deaths in New Zealand, especially amongst older people.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Lingua franca

Why all the fuss is about the reversion of government agencies to the use of English first in their titles?

English is the common language of NZ, the only language spoken by everyone, including the hundreds of thousands of migrants who have arrived on our shores over the past few decades, and for the purposes of clarity and understanding, common sense requires that it should always come first. By all means let’s have Māori translations also attached, but placing the “lingua franca” of the country first on signage and titles is hardly the racist action that is claimed by those trying to make political capital out of it.

John Denton, Napier.

All equal?

Another well-known sport person escapes a criminal conviction. If you are an ordinary citizen caught for the same offence, you face the full force of the law. High-profile sports people know they can escape a criminal conviction because precedence has been set. Unfortunately, our justice system seems to favour high-profile citizens. It seems to me we have one law for most and special laws for a few.

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Home side

I don’t know why NZ Cricket is entertaining the prospect of an apparently third-rate South African team arriving in NZ to play what must be a farcical “test” series. From what I see, there are a number of South Africans already playing very good cricket for our club, provincial and indeed, NZ teams. I’m sure there must be many more here who would leap at the chance to show their skills given the opportunity. The quality of play would surely be at least equal to that offered and also more environmentally friendly, with virtually no travel involved, and a lot more cost-effective. It would also be much more enjoyable for the cricket-following public of NZ.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Is the grass greener?

I wake up in the morning, turn on the television and watch the overnight news. Until 8am Sky News features news from the UK and after that it moves to Australia. It is almost identical to watching New Zealand news. People in the UK and Australia have the following items on their bulletins: An inquiry into price fixing between the big supermarkets is under way. The price of petrol is outrageous. The rate of crime has risen over the past 12 months. The “other” government party is to blame for everything. Climate change is affecting us and the last government did nothing to prepare for it. Covid cases are rising. The price of housing is ridiculous and causing homelessness. Nobody gets paid enough. Sound familiar? Maybe the grass is not that much greener.

Trish Heikoop, Pakuranga.

Give touch a go

Malcolm Hood’s concerns (Pain Game, NZ Herald January 10) are probably true when you look at rugby and the physical risks players expose themselves to. Some of those risks are long-term physical, others could be mental and when you look at the changes being made to the game to mitigate those risks as a parent you must ask is the risk worth it. There are other choices. After my child’s series of head knocks playing rugby, we removed the risk and he chose to pursue touch rugby – a game that is inclusive, fast, entertaining, can be community or corporate-based, recognises family and has men’s, women’s, mixed and master’s formats. This year NZ Touch will compete in the World Cup in the UK against more than 20 nations and in 2028 NZ will host the World Cup. You can choose the level you want to compete at but it is a sport that is fast-growing in NZ and an option concerned parents can consider.

Michael Barnett, Karaka.

Razor needs work

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has a winning smile, great breakdancing moves and an enviable coaching record. But the man needs a decent haircut. The unkempt Sumner Beach look has to go. Ironic comments perhaps as I’m bald.

Steve Horne, Raglan.

Give it a go

All the reasons Bernard Walker lists (NZ Herald letters, January 9) for the failure of Ray Green’s suggested military service for the long-term unemployed (NZ Herald letters, January 6) are exactly the reasons for making the suggestion. Certainly there will be some who fail to launch along the way, and there may be trouble from others. Still, I expect there will be a majority who will gain benefit for themselves and society as a whole from a year or two at Waiouru. There will also be a proportion who choose a career as soldiers to the benefit of the military. There is enormous untapped potential locked away in these individuals and this may well be the opportunity many of them are looking for.

All too often solutions are discarded because they do not benefit all the recipients. Under current circumstances, I would consider a 50 per cent success rate as exceptional. This is a classic case of naysaying – so unless there is a better solution on the table let’s give it a go!

