Letters: Lunar Year of the Rabbit, Jacinda Ardern, Daron Parton, Sam Neill, Bruce Cotterill, and Fran O’Sullivan

Letter of the week: Dunstan Sheldon, Rototuna

We have entered the Lunar Year of the Rabbit, which is supposed to bring good fortune and prosperity. Meanwhile, it seems there is a worldwide aversion to taking personal responsibility. We blame the Government or big business or some other nebulous group for the woes facing society rather than doing what we can. It doesn’t cost anything but time and a bit of effort to make youngsters feel loved and cared for and taught to respect others and their possessions. It doesn’t cost anything to act responsibly at, say, the beach or while driving a vehicle. It doesn’t cost anything to respect the points of view of others. It doesn’t cost anything to enter into an open-minded discussion when there are conflicts of interest or disagreements over something. It costs very little to encourage local entrepreneurs to meet the needs of the local community. If everyone did their bit, we could ease the mounting costs of living and healthcare. We could reduce the cost of the road toll; drownings and other accidents. We could even reduce the cost of crime and help fight climate change. Here’s hoping that the new year brings a renewed sense of individual responsibility for making our bit of the world a better place. If we do, then good fortune and prosperity will follow.

Drummed out

I am 67 years old. Mostly I have been a proud New Zealander. But not at the moment. Like many, I am shocked and saddened by the resignation of the Prime Minister. Not because she has chosen to go but because of the circumstances, despite what she might say. In her speech of resignation, she was gracious about those ungracious to her. Those who were so ignorant of the facts and evidence that she used for her decisions. Those who mock kindness and make fun of it. Those who are so imbued with hatred and the need to lash out and hurt. Those who, like so many farmers, cannot see the bigger picture for the smaller one that engulfs their own little worlds. And those, like so many New Zealanders, who seem to have such short memories about what she has achieved, I feel sad today because in Aotearoa we seem to have no idea of a way forward to meet the challenges we have over the next 20 years. We put those challenges off, as the Key government did for a decade. And when we get someone who does, we drive them out of office. Shame on us and all those who have had a hand in this. Dr John Langley, Epsom.

Kindy class

A truly brilliant cartoon by Daron Parton (Weekend Herald, January 21), “Come on Neve it’s time we left the kindergarten”. A perfect summation of this country’s overwhelmingly childish petulance and the egregious political ignorance, of so many of us. This will not be fixed until they start teaching civics - and the responsibilities democracy requires of all of us - in the “kindergarten” that is NZ now. Only then will we start to mature politically as a nation. When we learn to resist populist short-term governments, and instead come to understand, accept, and support governments with longer-term policies and objectives. Such as the Government we currently have. Right now though, we are on the road to becoming another Trump-like, millionaire-manipulated society. Witness the rush by NZ’s richest to “buy” the next government with their huge donations to the “war chests” of our right-wing and far-right parties – National and Act. This is chillingly Orwellian and dystopian in its implications. NZ Herald editorials, and their cartoonists, continue to provide the sanest, and most cogent, analyses of our social and political activity, and the likely influence and ramifications of our Government’s actions - both here at home, and internationally. Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Cold reality

Suggesting Jacinda Ardern’s “crucifixion” (Weekend Herald, January 21) was somehow related to malevolent online bullies is evidence that her magical stardust continues to warp the editorial office, which is trying to bolster a false narrative about her resignation. She left due to a combination of tiredness and the cold reality that amongst her catalogue of failures the public had realised that, although not personally divisive, she could not control the relentless ambition of her Māori caucus and had become toxic to the Treaty ambition of “one people”. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

On balance

I was impressed with your well-balanced editorial (Weekend Herald, January 21) on Jacinda Ardern. She seems to have had a greater impact internationally than possibly any other New Zealand Prime Minister and that itself is quite a feat. On the homefront, she also made a number of mistakes but they can be argued and discussed and through our democratic process, new avenues can be taken. New Zealand remains one of the best countries in the world to live in. Well done, Herald. Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Online and off-colour

Top marks for an excellent editorial, (Weekend Herald, January 21) and likewise most of the sentiments expressed in the letters columns. Also, I tip my hat to Sam Neill and Simon Wilson. A few years ago, a young chap in Britain posted vicious, untruthful and threatening comments online, directed at a public personality. The British police have an IT, forensics branch, that traced that post back to a particular server. That “gentleman” was sentenced in court to 56 days in prison. ( Not so lol now, eh, bro, was a comment at the time). So, why don’t the police here have a unit that tracks down and prosecutes the worst of these racist, misogynistic, lying, hate-mongers who have hounded the Prime Minister into resigning? I know these cowards always use a nom-de-plume, but surely, hateful, pornographic, and threatening blogs must be traceable? Like the armed robbers and the ram raiders, these ratbags think they will get away with it. Let’s make it a serious misdemeanour or a crime, for these misfits to post such filth online, and prosecute the offenders accordingly. If we don’t have such a law in place, legislate one. If the British police can do it, so can we. Enough, already. John Watkins, Remuera.

Actual divisions

If Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, January 21) is to be believed, we’d all be better off with the National/Act party in government. But what do they stand for? We know very little of the National Party’s plans. Apart from their plan to undo various progressive laws, notably the Fair Pay Agreement, Christopher Luxon has been notably evasive about their actual policies. However, their ally the Act Party has not been at all vague. What does the Act Party care about? A few examples are lower taxes, a more punitive justice system, libertarian gun laws, charter schools, reducing public services and benefits, and steadfastly opposing climate change initiatives. In other words, small government and a libertarian dog-eat-dog society. Cotterill is right about one thing, we are a divided society. Wealth inequality is at a level unseen for many decades. Poverty is the cause of many of our social problems and shrinking the state would only make it worse. V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Winning strategy

Fran O’Sullivan (Weekend Herald, January 21) implies that Labour must have a man as Prime Minister and that a woman would mean certain defeat at the next election. Totally discounting a woman to be successful in this role is giving in to the trolls and thugs, with their threats, misogynistic messages and barrage of cruel sexist attacks. In short, you let the bullies win. Edith Cullen, Te Kauwhata.

A quick word

Is there any evidence that the adverse weather experienced over the past six months around the world has not been caused by the increased number of electric-powered vehicles? Alan Pearson, Howick.

Sadly, New Zealand now seems to be characterised by incivility and random lawlessness - nowhere more so than on our roads. I feel fortunate to be already in the departure lounge. Graham Steenson, Whakatāne.

Re: your editorial (WH, Jan. 21), I can think of only one word that sums up those involved in the pile-on of Jacinda Ardern: Feral. Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

Decency, honesty and compassion are qualities that take second place in politics. Jacinda Ardern put these first and her resignation was inevitable. Peter Culpan, Te Atatu Peninsula.

Two metaphors paint her in opposite ways: your editorial (WH, Jan. 21) as a victim; the cartoon as a Machiavel. Can we have editorial pages as thought-provoking as this throughout 2013? Gerard O’Connor, Palmerston North.

The pandemic challenged how we function as a nation - unified and committed or divided and undermined by self-interest? It has been a test of character and we failed. D B Hill, Freeman’s Bay.

It is the end of an era and women everywhere should be mourning the resignation of this luminary idealist. Gretchen Albrecht, Grey Lynn.

Nothing is ever perfect, and neither was Jacinda, but the type of criticism used by far too many is a stain on what this country stands for. Reg Dempster, Albany.

Some of the team have spat out empathy and kindness. I wonder if they’ll like the forthcoming taste of testosterone. Wendy Newton, Birkdale.

I hope Chris Hipkins has a very thick skin, he will need it. At least he will probably be spared the outright misogyny. Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

A motorway tunnel under Waitematā Harbour would not be affected by strong winds. Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

The ultimate example of extreme hypocrisy must surely be Putin calling the countries who are assisting Ukraine “provocative”. Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

To capture the apparent moribund mood and the meteorological reality, perhaps New Zealand should change its name to “Land of the Dark Grey Cloud”. P K Ellwood. Beach Haven.

I see the Easter eggs have arrived extremely early. Is this to alleviate the egg shortage? Helen Lowe, Albany.