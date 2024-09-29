Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Let’s unhook NZ from nicotine

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
.Currently, quitting programmes in New Zealand are pathetic, writes Mary MacGregor

.Currently, quitting programmes in New Zealand are pathetic, writes Mary MacGregor

The proposed tweaks in the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Act will do nothing to assist lung health of New Zealanders or limit vaping and the other practices where inhaling nicotine is involved.

A government really addressing lung health would help New Zealand quit nicotine and, in conjunction, inhaled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand