Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Lessons from Sydney mall attack; public sector bloat; school truancy trip-up

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Floral tributes near the scene of Saturday's mall attack in Sydney. Photo / AP

Floral tributes near the scene of Saturday's mall attack in Sydney. Photo / AP

Strict gun laws must remain

The tragedy in Sydney was a knife attack killing six people. It is frightening to think what would have been the outcome if a semi-automatic weapon had been used.

Australia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand