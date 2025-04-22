Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Legal aid’s vital role in ensuring justice; a resounding Easter message

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Luca Fairgray's final name suppression appeal was heard by the Supreme Court. Photo / NZME

Luca Fairgray's final name suppression appeal was heard by the Supreme Court. Photo / NZME

Letters to the Editor

An appropriate legal test

I have just finished Charlotte Grimshaw’s unsettling The Mirror Book. I admire Charlotte for her courage and tenacity. One of her messages is that we need to actively defend institutions from being undermined by those with totalitarian or populist tendencies. I then turned to the leading

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand