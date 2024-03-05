Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Leave food in schools programme alone; the ‘demise’ of rugby

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Act leader David Seymour is reviewing the food in schools programme. Photo / Stephen Parker

Act leader David Seymour is reviewing the food in schools programme. Photo / Stephen Parker

Leave food in schools alone

Yet again, the spectre of David Seymour is hovering over another Labour initiative, and he’s now casting his censorious eye over the school lunch programme (NZ Herald, March 4).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand