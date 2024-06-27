Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Lauren Dickason tried under outdated laws; long delay in Darleen Tana inquiry unacceptable

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Lauren Dickason at her sentencing in the High Court at Christchurch. Photo / Pool

Lauren Dickason at her sentencing in the High Court at Christchurch. Photo / Pool

Dickason tried under outdated laws

There will no doubt be an outcry over the perceived leniency meted out to Dr Lauren Dickason, who has been convicted of the murder of her three daughters.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand