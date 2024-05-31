Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Lamenting Smith & Caughey’s closure and Queen St’s decline; debit fees are swiping our money

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
'If you want people to come back to the CBD you need to give them easy access and good reason.' Photo / Michael Craig

'If you want people to come back to the CBD you need to give them easy access and good reason.' Photo / Michael Craig

Letter of the week

A lament for Auckland’s CBD

It will be a great sadness for Auckland if the iconic Smith & Caughey’s closes in early 2025.

A retail stalwart that has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand