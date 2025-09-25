Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: King Charles’ missed chance to send Donald Trump a message on climate change

Letters
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump told the United Nations that "climate change is a hoax". Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump told the United Nations that "climate change is a hoax". Photo / Getty Images

Trump missing climate change message

Despite a teleprompter malfunction US President Donald Trump’s highly provocative message to the United Nations was delivered with his usual pomposity “that climate change is a hoax and the greatest con job ever perpetuated on the world”.

Oh, really? What planet is the so-called leader

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save