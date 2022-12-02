How much of what New Zealanders are concerned about actually emanates from our central Government? Photo / Mark Mitchell

How much of what New Zealanders are concerned about actually emanates from our central Government? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letter of the week: Dunstan Sheldon, Rototuna

Recently, we have been inundated with complaints about just about everything. The complaints are predominantly aimed at the current Government. In actual fact, most of the reasons for these complaints date back years if not decades. This means that they should be directed at both the current Labour Government as well as the former National Government and in some cases even further back. These complaints should also be aimed at the community in general. Each member of the community shares a responsibility to actively participate in making the community safe and supportive of all members. Whether that is keeping an eye on your immediate neighbours; making an effort to keep the youth of today out of the criminal world with attractive alternatives; taking steps to improve your own health to relieve the pressure on the medical profession and hospital system, or responsibly supporting the local business enterprises. If we each did these things, we might just find that the reasons for the complaints dissipate or even disappear. The Government could then get on with doing the things we really need it to do.

I vote ‘yes’

John Roughan’s support for our young deserving their say in running NZ (Weekend Herald, November 26) is a thoughtful look back into times so different to today. We would have loved to have had the vote. Times are different today partly through massive cost-cutting to university and training institutions. Students mostly pay their own way after the first year and little time is available for gathering and sharing, a stimulant for change. But the young keep on trying. With climate change, they are on to it. But the students of yesteryear are now the older generation and hold sway, limiting progress. Also to consider is the response from each major party to “Rebuilding Better”. This alone makes it vital that 16 and 17-year-olds have the vote as neither the Act or National parties mention climate change. No thought at all is given for our young needing a safe future. And yet it is not they who have caused the damage and destruction ahead - it is us. You bet, 16 and 17-year-olds should be allowed to vote and, if we really care, we should be helping them achieve it. Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

‘No’ for me

The stats show that 18 to 23-year-olds have the lowest voter turnout in general and local elections, It is also interesting that the 18 to 28-year-olds experience the highest stats for road rage and spend the most time contemplating their state of mental health. So why are they not claiming their right to vote and choose governments, with the same passion as the 16 to 17-year-olds? If they want change, they need to get out, have their say by voting and influencing the type of government that will meet their needs. What proof do 16-year-olds bring to the court that the right to vote will be bring anything different? Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Belshazzar’s fate

Steven Joyce (Weekend Herald, November 26), articulates New Zealand‘s present position with a Government resolutely determined to not alter course despite an economy under huge stress. Witness a refusal to amend wasteful spending, a rejection of increased immigration to counter a large labour market shortfall, a failure to stop the tsunami of increasing Wellington-dominated regulations, with also undisciplined Government-mandated wage increases. This whilst the Reserve Bank imposes harsh interest rate rises, and predicts an economic recession. The cancellation of important infrastructure, and delay of half-completed roading projects, are other disasters. Additionally, the sad and unacceptable decline in our centralised health and hospital services, and our shocking lack of education in English and maths combined with unacceptable school truancy, are all now becoming a scandal. The appalling increase in crime, with soft community-based penalties rather than imprisonment, is also where total anarchy seems about to reign. All signs of a flawed, out-of-touch Government, either unwilling or unable to respond. In 539 BC, Belshazzar, King of Babylon, was judged, “thou art weighed in the balance, and found wanting”. Sadly our present Government seems totally unable to learn from history. Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Prudent policing

The factors contributing to an increase in the number of crimes such as ram raids and aggravated burglary of vulnerable businesses are complex, and the extreme youth of many offenders is concerning. However, I am impressed and grateful for the speed of resolution and conviction of perpetrators of high-profile crimes such as homicide. Increasing the numbers and diversity of police working in the community and evidence-based intervention, rather than cynical schemes aimed at voter appeal, are the correct response. Luca Bree, Grey Lynn.

Bitter honey

I have just read Jock Crawford’s letter (Weekend Herald, November 26) on the planned rehash of A.A. Milne’s classic Winnie the Pooh. He is appalled at the new version called Blood and Honey, whereby the loveable friends of Pooh eat each other and become wild. I am equally appalled. Apparently, after 100 years, copyright laws no longer apply and remakes of horror are legally okay. Surely, moral integrity still exists, conscience still exists, that halt the drive to depravity, regardless of legal loopholes that allow the denigration of beautiful classics? Gabrielle Gregory, Greerton.

Rabbit may need to sort out the latest insult to A.A. Milne's classic The House At Pooh Corner. Photo / Disney

Bored youths

The far-reaching effects of the Covid lockdowns are becoming more and more apparent with the drop in school attendance. For parents having trouble getting their children to attend secondary school each day and for teachers coping with smaller class numbers and for the pupils missing out on their education. The end of the school year is fast approaching, the exams are almost over and senior pupils have already finished school. For the remaining pupils there seems to be little point in attending school until the end of the term because normal classes are not operating. Many just spend the day focused on their phones until the final bell goes. What a waste of time. Surely some form of voluntary work or sporting activities could be organised by the schools to help relieve the boredom of these students? Shelagh Glynan,Katikati.





A quick word

If we continue to follow the US by celebrating selfishness, greed, and inequality, we will have an increasingly violent and disturbed society. Allan Jackson, Arch Hill.

Wouldn’t it be lovely if the Government could tame inflation by pressing a magic button that caused prices to fall without causing financial hardship? Well, it could, I think, by removing road user charges and duty on fuel, thereby reducing transport costs. Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

I wonder if mayor Brown has given any thought of reducing AT’s budget by $295m, thereby solving the shortfall problem. It seems to me AT wastes most of its budget on personal agenda items. G H Butler, Mt Roskill.

Throughout NZ, we have “no engine braking” signs for the big trucks to reduce road noise. Yet we allow souped-up cars and motorbikes to constantly blast our senses with their illegal din. Jeff Tallon, Hauraki.

David Seymour never disappoints. His criticism of the PM’s trip to the Chatham Islands following the tragedy in Sandringham is typically distasteful. This from the guy who opposed banning semi-automatic weapons. Paul Kenny, Ponsonby.

Dairy owners do not need fog cannons, they need sawn-off shotguns loaded with rock salt. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

I doubt the group of senior medical specialists will make much headway in convincing the present Health Minister there is a crisis. He probably wouldn’t know a haemorrhoid from an asteroid. Chris Tompkins, New Plymouth.

How cruel of your paper (WH, Nov. 26) with “Political parties on five ideas to improve NZ” to expose National and Act as having not a single idea between them. Mark Nixon, Remuera.

Labour’s plan to reduce crime by being kind to criminals is not working. L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

Don’t have fines for truancy. Offer rewards to parents, caregivers and schools whose children achieve the greatest improvement in attendance year-on-year. David Hopkins, Remuera.

Labour either flushes Three Waters or goes down the gurgler with it in 2023. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

I think that the only candidates for the next election should be the survivors of the 21 per cent mortgages of 1992. Gerry O’Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

Whilst teenagers like the word “like”, l am astonished how the words “absolutely” and “definitely” have absolutely and definitely become the buzzwords of the adult world. John Norris, Whangamatā.

Sir Murray Halberg - a champion athlete, a champion man... Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

...The greatest New Zealander by a country mile. Bruce Tubb Devonport.

Poor old Winnie, poor old A.A. Milne. Those damned Yanks were always going to be the Heffalump in the room. What will they do with poor little Piglet, I want to know? Dean Donoghue, Pāpāmoa Beach.



