Letters: I’m an American voter – and I have faith that human decency will triumph

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Boot camp overreach

Notwithstanding the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the New Zealand Government considers, in its response, that these rights “are adequately protected by existing law”.

How does that attitude sit alongside the Royal Commission report on abuse in care? More importantly, how does it sit alongside the Ministry for Children’s response to perceived rule infringements by children within its military-style boot camp academy experiment (NZ Herald, November 5)? Powers to restrict and restrain are being expanded beyond their traditional police-based domain to include other individuals and organisations.

The enormous and endlessly accumulating weight of evidence is clear: humans have an irredeemable capacity to force their dominion over other perceivably weaker humans, animals or even the entire planet. If we continue to perpetuate the same scenarios, we should never be shocked or horrified that we continue to achieve an unchanged result.

Nigel Meek, Raglan.

Climate realities

Gosh John Williams, letter writer from Whangamatā (NZ Herald, November 4), I thought our daily lives also included the weather. And hey, do you really think waiting/protecting our young, say until they’re 21, will please them?

‘Ah, son/daughter, sorry about this climate thing. Didn’t want to tell you before. Thought you might panic and have a meltdown. But could be worse you know ... oh, yes, sorry, more’s coming.

‘What did you say? Yes, worse than before. What did we do to prevent it? Well, we continued growing the economy. No, we kept using fossil fuels. What did you call me?’

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Points for perseverance

I wish to complement correspondent Emma Mackintosh for her perseverance in trying to get the media to consult on solutions to anthropogenic climate change, and say to correspondent George Williams that the anxiety people feel is a good thing and a first step towards addressing the problem with action!

Letters to the editor are one of the few ways that we can help make policy changes to address climate change and we have a responsibility to do our part.

Your writer Simon Wilson understands the importance of keeping our hunt for solutions in the front of our minds and his thoughts suggesting things Kamala Harris should do if she wins the White House (NZ Herald, November 5) would be a good start. We deserve a democratic debate about this issue.

Dennis Worley, Birkenhead.

Pride and culture

In his letter to the editor, correspondent Jock Mac Vicar asked the question ‘What is worse, having to watch endless haka, or listening to the dismal refrains of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot?’ (NZ Herald, November 3). He is, of course, referring to the All Blacks vs England rugby match held over the weekend.

It has become a long-standing tradition for sports games, whether interschool, interclub or international, to begin with the haka. It is a matter of national pride and very much part of our Kiwi culture.

Surely to describe the haka as “endless” and as bad as listening to Swing Low is an insult to both nations. I, for one, stand by our tradition of the haka. Long may it continue.

Bruce Owen, Drury.

Sign of the times

In the 10-minute drive from my home in Grey Lynn to my place of work in the Wynyard Quarter, I travel through the following km/h speed zones: 50, 40, 30, 50, 30, 50, 30. Surely even Auckland Transport can see the absurdity of this.

While I agree slower speeds are better for safety in the city, surely a blanket 40km/h would be less confusing for road users and pedestrians? During this trip to work I feel I spend more time watching my speedometer than I do being alert to pedestrians and traffic. And isn’t driver distraction a cause of accidents?

Elizabeth Walker, Grey Lynn.