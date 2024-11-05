Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: I’m an American voter – and I have faith that human decency will triumph

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
US presidential candidates Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Graphic / Phil Welch

US presidential candidates Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Graphic / Phil Welch

US election drama: The end is not nigh

I think we all have caught the highly contagious United States election disease and mercifully a cure is imminent, but will it really be a cure?

Unless you live on Mars, you could hardly miss that an election is happening, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand