Letters: How to make vandals respect others’ work

The damaged Castlecliff bus shelter. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

Regarding the damage to Castlecliff’s bus stop, James Barron is reported as saying there will always be vandalism. No. It would stop if we respected people and property. Why did someone smash the glass? Because they were drugged, through not respecting their own body? Or they didn’t respect the work of the artist and construction team?

Before utopia, though, we need to catch the culprits and have them do some tidying up, scrubbing scribble off walls, etc. They might respect others’ work if they have to do some themselves.

ANGELA STRATTON

Whanganui

Mixed messages

Erica Stanford is the minister of education and David Seymour is the associate minister.

Stanford requires all primary and intermediate schools to teach reading, language and maths for one hour every school day.

Seymour wants charter schools to grow faster and bigger. He is also reported as saying whole state schools could switch to being charter schools.

By my reasoning, then, a state school could switch to becoming a charter school if they were not happy with the criteria set down by Stanford, set their own curriculum and ignore the one-hour-a-day criteria for reading, language and maths.

It seems Stanford and Seymour are not on the same page.

KEN CARVELL

Whanganui

Controlling AI

There was an exceptionally good article on AI by Randolf Grace, a professor of psychology at Canterbury University (Chronicle, January 11).

In my opinion, through the best description of the reality of AI in our modern world, he sort of proves humans will always be in charge - perhaps only because we can realise when we are giving it too much free reign.

AI needs a power source. We can control the switch. It can’t go out on its own to find a power source. It doesn’t eat steak.

GARTH SCOWN

Whanganui

Having a laugh

I would like to congratulate Luke Tawi on his great win in the Raw Comedy Quest.

As somewhat of a comedian and MC, I organised a few gigs in Whanganui pubs that were successful. Comedians came from Auckland and Wellington. The applause from the fans was tremendous.

Hopefully, on my return to my home town, I shall arrange a national comedy competition outside a certain reputable hotel.

REX HEAD

Papatoetoe