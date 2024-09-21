Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: How to drive change in transport planning; why league is beating rugby; the need for relief teachers

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
"Bike numbers do not make any case anywhere for taking over our motor vehicle roads and parking."

"Bike numbers do not make any case anywhere for taking over our motor vehicle roads and parking."

Letter of the week

This isn’t the way to drive change

The Herald on Sunday editorial (Sept 15) was selectively pro-bikes.

So what are the facts? Stats NZ say 69% of Aucklanders drive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand