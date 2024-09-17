“There are a whole bunch of incredible teachers out there – they don’t forget how to teach. And actually, when we’ve got a real need right now, we’ve got Ōrewa College and other colleges rostering home kids – that’s the alternative,” she told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking.
There’s no doubt that relief teachers are an imperfect solution – learning is best when students are in a routine with a person who has been tracking their progress.
But having students supervised at school is a far better alternative than rostering them off to study at home.
It beggars belief that the PPTA can’t see that.
