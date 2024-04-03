'Why is the ordinary ratepayer subsidising air travellers?'

Increasing the police presence

If a house is burgled or a shopper walks out of the supermarket with a trolley full of unpaid groceries one might wait for a long time for the police to arrive.

If I am buying a watch and thugs, brandishing crowbars, rob the store in broad daylight its owner and the public can only stand and watch and await the police. Baby Ru was brutally murdered and died in October 2023 but still no arrests have followed.

But if you skid your car on a rainbow crossing, or if you paint over the rainbow, there is no messing around - your car is immediately impounded and three persons are within days charged with hate crimes.

But the vigorous police action to prevent such serious crime does not end there - police area commander Danny Kirk kindly “provided an increased (police) presence in the region to reassure locals”. (NZ Herald, April 1).

Can I also have “an increased police presence” where I live? What if I live in an area where the police station has been closed or downgraded? Can I phone Commander Kirk?

Johan Slabbert, Warkworth.

Airport’s free ride

I wonder how many of your readers were amazed to learn, from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s recent comments about the Government slashing transport funding, that Auckland Airport, amongst other organisations, did not pay any council rates.

This is an extraordinary situation. Auckland Airport is a large commercial company which pays dividends to its shareholders. It provides a service to those people who can afford to travel.

Its huge size must mean it uses large amounts of council services such as water, sewerage, roading and rubbish collection. Meaning the ordinary ratepayer, including those who cannot afford air travel, are subsidising both shareholders and air travellers.

Is this fair? Is it just? No, it is outrageous.

But the question is how did the situation occur? Why has it gone under the radar for so long? Why hasn’t the mayor and indeed previous mayors demanded a change?

What are both the transport minister and local government minister going to do about it?

It has to change. The current situation is an offence against what is right.

Russell Armitage, Hamilton.

End of life choices

Based on my personal and ongoing experience with the End of Life Act, I disagree wholeheartedly with correspondent Andrew Tichbon’s view that some doctors are “opting out of supporting that choice”. (NZ Herald, April 2).

I observe through my clinical pathway that my GP, the practice nurses and hospice nurses and doctors acknowledge my choice and consistently provide appropriate palliative care.

I am astute enough to recognise some may hold a minority view. However, I am consistently shown respect for my choice, even when considering the option of cannabis oil over pharmaceuticals.

Importantly, my lighthouse as I edge ever closer to confirming a second date to end my life, is another doctor who is tasked with legally providing a humane end to a terminal illness.

I am supported and I do have a choice which enables me to live my best life until I cannot.

My ducks are in a row and I thank the majority of Kiwis who voted for this act.

Judyta Larkin, Glenfield.

North Europe learnings

Reading the letters to the editor is not for the faint-hearted. Crumbling infrastructure, a creaking health system, the cost-of-living crisis. If some people would just pay more tax!

Could there be other forces at play? The OECD reports that New Zealand is in the top 20 per cent for infrastructure expense but only in the bottom 10 per cent for value delivered.

This meshes with our lack of productivity, which is only half that of the much-cited Scandinavians. When the Norwegians build 1km of tunnel, with the same manpower and time we build 500m.

When the Danes build a 1000-bed hospital, with the same manpower and time we build one with 500 beds. When the Swedes build 10km of motorway, with the same manpower and time we build 5km.

We are a semi-industrialised, low-capital - hence low-wage - country. All the same, we demand the living standard of northern Europeans.

Peter Kammler, Warkworth.

Easter bunnies

Easter shopping laws are outdated, have not moved with our times and need a revamp.

The current arrangement was fine, when we didn’t have weekend shopping, and late Friday nights were the only additional after-hours opening times.

Our population is broader in a secular sense; our population base is broader than it has ever been, migration has seen to that. Unfortunately, like raising superannuation, no one is prepared to touch it.

Who wants that on their election cycle? The current system does need modification.

We are a tourist destination and success for business cannot be achieved when they are forced to shut on the two busiest tourist days of the year.

