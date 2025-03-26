Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: History repeats on Auckland stadium debate; Winston Peters’ diet the key to success

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Eden Park’s upgrade is technically feasible but requires $110 million from the Government for initial stages.

Eden Park’s upgrade is technically feasible but requires $110 million from the Government for initial stages.

Letters to the Editor

History risks repeating on stadium debate

It looks like history is going to repeat and lessons from past stadium debates are yet to be learnt.

Ultimately I feel this whole debate has been rushed from the start and more time should have been given for the bidders to prove their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand