Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Gun control, housing market, government inaction

2 minutes to read

In her column last week, Kerre McIvor questioned whether gun control efforts had been effective since the mosque shootings in Christchurch. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

Effective gun control is twofold issue

Kerre McIvor says gun control efforts in New Zealand have failed because shooting incidents have been reported ("Gun control reforms have not worked", December 6).
It is important to distinguish