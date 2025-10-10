Letters: Guardianship ends at 18; and how exactly can we get Auckland moving?

Get Auckland moving

Wayne Brown and others before him have promised to “get Auckland moving” and relieve traffic congestion.

However, nothing significant has changed. In my opinion, all parking should be prohibited on every “major arterial road”. These roads are crucial for regional transport connecting different urban areas and moving large volumes of people and goods.

Great South Rd, Dominion Rd, Tamaki Drive, Mt Wellington Highway and East Coast Rd are examples. Recently, Onewa Rd linking Birkenhead with the Harbour Bridge became 100% no-parking, and my understanding is that traffic flows have improved dramatically.

There will be some who will insist that they want to park to visit a shop on one of these roads, or visit their friend and park outside their house. However, I would respectfully submit that policies should be for the good of the many, not the good of the few.

If we really want to get Auckland moving, bold decisions need to be made, and sooner rather than later.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Trust in politicians

Many of us remember when we had governments and prime ministers we trusted. Whatever they did, we knew was essentially to try to make NZ a better country for us ordinary types.

They might have got it wrong, through poor advice perhaps or unforeseen circumstances, but their hearts were in the right place. With the current triumvirate, it’s quite different. Their record so far tells us that anything they do is first and foremost to benefit the select few, not the country as a whole, and definitely not the “bottom feeders”.

Trust – yes, but in the wrong direction. Those of us in the middle class or below can trust that we will not see any serious help coming our way.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Prospect of peace?

From recent reports, it appears we may have reached agreement on a Gaza ceasefire and a pending Palestine-Israel treaty and an exchange of hostages. If this happens, perhaps the Green Party MPs and their supporters can start looking at local issues for a change, which is what their constituents actually voted them into Parliament to do! It would be a real change for the better, and it’s what they owe their supporters.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.

Political nous

Have the events of the past two years and the lack of leadership highlighted the lack of ability of this woeful, shallow coalition Government? Sadly, Mr Luxon has cobbled together a group of self-important theorists who have their own interests as their number one priority rather than the national interest.

For most of them, is being a Cabinet minister just a stepping stone to feathering their own financial nest?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Is vaping the answer?

As tennis player John McEnroe famously screamed: “You cannot be serious!”

The Government is to supply vapes to smokers to help them give up. The jury is out on their safety, and now this? Belgium has outlawed the sale of disposable vapes, and it is one of the smartest countries in Europe. I can see that, in 10 years’ time, when all these vapers have collapsing lungs, the Government will get its butt sued off, and we poor taxpayers will foot the bill … yet again.

Stuart McMonagle, Greenhithe.

Banking error

Recently, our banks declared they would no longer provide foreign exchange, and travellers had to visit foreign cash handlers (and likely pay larger fees).

Today, the banks tell us they will not accept money handled by security companies. Our banks appear to be a cartel suiting themselves as to which cherry tree they pluck. So businesspeople may have to bank their own money because our banks don’t like to handle large amounts of cash deposits brought to them by security people. Seems to defeat the purpose of a bank.

Perhaps some wealthy individuals could reinstate what the Bank of New Zealand used to provide: service for customers.

Bring back some smaller banks that provide good service. I’m sure they would attract customers.

Lynne Lagan, Takapuna.

National Service for our youth?

Although politically unpalatable, the solution to youth unemployment is the reintroduction of a form of National Service. Two years in the army would equip young people with practical skills, respect for both themselves and others, and self-discipline. Unfortunately, it would be the death knell for any government that tried to introduce such a policy.

Ray Gilbert, Pāpāmoa Beach.

OCR dilemma

My wife said to me recently that, no matter whether the Official Cash Rate (OCR) goes up or down, it seems nobody really wins - and it’s hard to disagree.

When the OCR falls, cheaper borrowing can encourage growth, support jobs, and give exporters and tourism a lift through a weaker New Zealand dollar. Yet the same move can also fuel higher prices, reduce returns for savers and investors, raise import costs, and inflate the housing market.

Conversely, when the OCR rises to combat inflation and cool spending, households with mortgages feel the squeeze, businesses slow their investment, and confidence declines.

So, when is the right time to move the OCR? Perhaps the answer lies not in the timing but in recognising that no single adjustment can serve all interests equally. Economic management is as much about balance and patience as it is about numbers — and maybe that’s what we often forget.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Free speech v incitement

Jonathan Ayling writes (October 9) of the boundaries between free speech and incitement, particularly in the Winston Peters attack incident involving the Greens. It is the purpose of ideas to provoke action, but Jonathan does not want to divide free speech and ideas into those which are clearly incitement to unlawful action.

What about the protest marches, sit-ins or harassment which infringes on other people’s lawful rights? Closing Auckland or Sydney harbour bridges. Blocking access and disrupting the Aerospace Summit. These forms of “free speech” are taking away other people’s lawful rights and, in my opinion, should not be acceptable or legally tolerated. Free speech, yes. Taking away other people’s legal rights and access, no. Incitement to violence, unacceptable.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

A quick word

If Eru Kapa-Kingi’s dictatorship allegations are on the mark, Te Pāti Māori should be renamed Te Pāti Tamihere under the great “reset”.

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

The amount of waste an individual makes is proportional to the amount of wealth the individual earns, or the wealthier you are, the bigger your carbon footprint. This is why 66% of greenhouse gases are created by just 10% of the world’s wealthiest, while the poorest 50% produce only 7%.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Could Mr Waititi inform the NZ public how a party that only polls 4% and is currently in internal disarray can govern?

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Regarding the revival of Auckland City, a friend recently enjoyed a visit to the art gallery but said in an email, “Queen Street was dismal. The side of Albert Park near the art gallery was full of weeds and broken handrail ... shame on you, Auckland Council.”

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Let’s hope farmers see the long-term game with our dairy industry, for them and the generations ahead. Losing control of our golden goose would be heartbreaking, and once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Glenn Forsyth, Rangatira Park.

There is too much history in previous economic disasters for people to be buoyant about the OCR cut by 50 basis points. There will not be any random spending. Most people will hunker down, save and keep their heads above water.

John Ford, Taradale.