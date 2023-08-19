Letters: GST politics, prescription-only vapes and Nicola Willis

The only way to protect our society from yet another addiction is to follow Australia’s lead and make vapes prescription-only? Photo / 123rf

Letter of the week: Wake up, and follow Australia’s lead

When will our politicians (from all sides) wake up and realise that the only way to protect our society from yet another addiction is to follow Australia’s lead and make vapes prescription-only?

Nick Rowe, Greenlane

GST move politics, not compassion

Surely there is no-one out there struggling to make ends meet who genuinely believes the government removing GST from fresh fruit and vegetables will solve their financial dilemmas. Be in no doubt folks, what the government says it is going to do is all about politics, not compassion. If the government wants to give hard-up families an extra $5 a week then the best way to do that would be to grant $5 a week to each and every household in New Zealand with a combined annual income of less than, say, $100,000. But that wouldn’t create the same misplaced euphoria that the GST announcement has, would it?

Phil Chitty, Albany

National pandering to voters

Good editorial (“School phone ban is a bad call,” August 13). You make the point that National is pandering to voters who see resorting to authoritative prescriptions as the solution to perceived malaise in our society. What politicians on both sides of the aisle should do is to shut up and allow local expertise — teachers and school administrators who know what they’re talking about — to formulate and implement a student phone policy. National’s intervention is just one step removed from the huge American mistake of telling schools what they can teach and what books they can use.

Robert Myers, Auckland

The miracle of C-sections

Nicholas Jones mentions a possible quota on C-sections by private obstetricians at Auckland City Hospital. As an Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) member at the time of a suggested “pause” on private obstetric access in November 2020 we were presented with the key information. These were some factors that stay with me:

●The New Zealand caesarean section (C-section) rate for young, first-birth, low-risk mothers was 20.7 per cent in 2019. For the comparable group served by private obstetricians at ACH C-section rates were 50-60 per cent.

●Non-ADHB-domiciled women increased the numbers birthing at Auckland City Hospital by 50 per cent (over ADHB-domiciled mothers). Interventions for these required 3-4 half-day theatre sessions per week.

●Nearly three quarters of non-ADHB-domiciled women cared for by private obstetricians had either an induction or an elective caesarean.

●Nearly half private patients were European, about 20 per cent East Asian, and Maori and Pacific 2 per cent each.

Peter Davis, Former elected member, ADHB

Give Nicola Willis a chance

Shaneel Lal’s Give Nicola Willis a chance to lead (HoS August 13) highlights a dilemma facing all voters — “I don’t like all of the policies or all of the politicians in any party on offer.” National’s Deputy Leader, Nicola Willis is economically right wing and socially progressive — both of which make Nicola and her policies very attractive to a large number of voters. By contrast, Labour’s Deputy Leader, Grant Robertson, is economically a wastrel and socially tax hungry and therefore unattractive to a large number of voters. No, I do not think it is too early for a relatively young and somewhat socially progressive woman to lead again, Shaneel. Labour’s policy of axing GST on some fruit and vegetables is a boondoggle as Grant Robertson called it, especially drawing a dogleg through some fruit and vegetables which are excluded. Someone please send “Chippy” a photo of potatoes and tell him this is what frozen chips are made of.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour

Ban use of devices

It is good that AT wants public input on this matter. If safety is what they have in mind , then they have not gone far enough. The last speed reduction they made in South Auckland, they completely brushed-off racing driver Greg Murphy and AA advice to ban use of devices.

1. Guy on a video call on SH1 doing over 100kms in the fast.

2. Truckie goes through 2 intersections looking down with both hands on the cellphone.

3. Senior guy is at the lights, light from red goes green, amber then red, I tooted , he looks up, gives me the finger. He has missed a whole phase.

4.This is disturbing, this air stewardess does 45km in a 90 km zone in the fast lane, when I tooted, and ended up with a minor roadrage.

Like it or not AT, drivers are doing it. Why I am dumbfounded with this whole matter is that many countries are banning the use of devices [but] our authorities have the “no worries” attitude . Does AT thinks use of devices is acceptable?

Vinsend Arudas , Clover Park

Seize the football moment

here has been amazing, unprecedented interest in the Fifa Women’s World Cup both here and in Australia. Let’s hope New Zealand Football has a plan in place to capitalise on this massive new popularity. Recently Wayne Brown suggested that due to being under utilised the North Harbour Stadium should be demolished. In my view this should become the home of football in Auckland. We should fast track an Auckland-based team in the A-League to compliment the Wellington Phoenix. Then both cities could apply for teams to play in the A-League asap. Both the men’s and women’s Auckland teams should be based at North Harbour Stadium. Junior Football Academies should be set up if they aren’t already and again based at North Harbour Stadium. These measures will ensure the future growth of the sport in New Zealand and give them the security of a home base for their long-term future.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay

Degrees of murder

The recent conviction of the mother for murder for killing her three children proves absolutely that we urgently need much more choices for juries in our constant murder trials. We should now pass a law before her appeal is heard to have in future.

Murder in the first degree

Murder in the second degree

Murder in the third degree

Manslaughter

I believe she would get murder in the third degree on her appeal. Do it now please for real justice. New Zealand juries deserve this real choice, the same as American juries have had for decades. It would absolutely avoid Lauren Dickason getting a minimum of 30 years in jail (NZ Herald Friday, August 18, page A9). Instead I believe she would get 10 years in jail after being sentenced to third degree murder after her appeal. This seems a fair result for both her and the long-suffering family members.

