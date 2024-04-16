Newshub Live at 6pm newsreaders Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes.

Tunnel vision on energy solutions

What has happened to innovative thinking?

The Herald has two articles (April 15) that make us despair about our political leaders’ failure to be innovative with their thinking to help us deal with the climate change crisis. Or is it just that we are captured by the lobbying power of the oil and heavy transport industries?

Firstly an article about how Transport Minister Simeon Brown has resurrected an idea to spend several billion dollars to construct a mega tunnel under Wellington to daily take several thousand single-driver cars. He says this will save 15 minutes driving time to the airport.

What about some innovative thinking about spending the money on a mega-fast reliable public transport system to get all those people to the airport faster. Mind you, that wouldn’t satisfy the trucking and oil lobbies, would it?

Then the article about the oil and gas industry desperate to get back to prospecting for more fossil fuels (and assumingly more profits), ostensibly for peak usage electricity generation. The excuse for not pouring the same capital into better renewable energy options is that gas will help us through weather-induced complications such as dry years.

What has happened to innovative thinking to deal with developing renewable energy solutions to this problem, or is it again the influence of those lobbyists? I suspect the latter.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Bleak broadcasting future

There is much current dismay and angst over the now bleak-looking future of television news and programming in New Zealand.

But this was forecast, and addressed, by the previous Labour Government - aiming to merge TVNZ and RNZ to create a non-commercial news and current affairs channel - before Chris Hipkins’ weak-kneed and visionless scrapping of the proposed legislation.

We have long needed a proper publicly-owned non-commercial TV channel, like Australia’s ABC. In Australia, the ABC enjoys a trust rating of 80 per cent-plus for its news and current affairs content. We have no such media bulwark to fall back on in New Zealand. So our TV has been prey to the commercial exigencies of the market, which is now determining how much of it we are about to lose.

The previous Government saw the danger in this, and the imminent collapse of the industry, and tried to alleviate this with its initial $52 million funding injection - providing a financial lifeline.

But Hipkins, as the new Labour leader, gave this far-sighted opportunity away in the face of the aggressive “bribe” accusations by the then Opposition - now our coalition Government. Hence the media chaos that has now erupted around us. Both Hipkins and the then Opposition are entirely to blame for this.

However, establishing a proper TV public broadcasting channel is not something this current business-friendly Government will want to pursue, given its whole-hearted support for “the market rules, okay?”.

National is most wary of being scrutinised by current affairs media and has constantly, during its terms in office, frozen funding for our one public broadcaster, RNZ, to restrict its activities in this regard. Why would they add TV to that now?

Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Housing density

Simon Wilson’s opinion on the council meeting I attended at the Town Hall last Thursday is mystifying (NZ Herald, April 16).

If he was there to hear the very reasonable explanation why a majority of councillors and the mayor voted to pause the housing density plan in walkable catchment areas in line with advice, I didn’t see him.

The housing accord agreed by then Labour minister Megan Woods and National’s Nicola Willis before last year’s election (later scrapped by National) was a rather open-slather approach to building anywhere and everywhere.

Since Cyclone Gabrielle and floods in January last year, wise people have reconsidered the open-slather approach to housing intensification and think Auckland Council should produce a plan identifying hazard areas before allowing continuation of even what was agreed under the Unitary Plan.

New National Government ministers should approach projects with pragmatism, rather than vanity in order to avoid being labelled just as bad as Labour’s lot.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Dilworth disgrace

Having viewed the TV programme about some of the boys, now broken men, outlining the indecencies and rape of pupils from the disgraceful Dilworth School, or more correctly, a place for teachers wishing to indecently interfere with their young pupils, I believe that none of these culprits have the right to live with normal people again.

Those in charge at the school were clearly only interested in protecting the teachers, not the pupils. They should have been convicted and sentenced to an indefinite period of imprisonment.

These so-called educated men make our current street gangs look like amateurs. It is a gross failure of the school and its management and firm evidence of the failure of our so-called justice system, as most of these teachers were never convicted, or left before being investigated.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.