Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Eden Park freebies erode trust in local government; Winston Peters shifts blame

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Eden Park’s regular hosting of Auckland councillors has come under scrutiny. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Eden Park’s regular hosting of Auckland councillors has come under scrutiny. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Letters to the Editor

Eden Park freebies erode trust

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner says: “We would expect our elected council officials, including local board members, to attend events at Eden Park – from citizenship ceremonies and cultural festivals to charity-led, community, accessibility-focused and sustainability-driven events." No mention of pop groups

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand