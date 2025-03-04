Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Five Eyes open

I see in the Herald that Helen Clark thinks New Zealand should get out of the Five Eyes intelligence-gathering group (March 2). This is because of a vague reference to some sort of “mission creep” Clark thinks the group has made.

She might be right. But I feel with the way the President of the United States is acting – like the Sheriff of Dodge City on a bad day – New Zealand needs as many friends as it can get right now. And NZ should remain in the Five Eyes grouping even if the aforementioned president is also part of that group.

After all, it’s better to know the enemy you know well than the friend you hardly know at all.

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

Putin’s plans

After the debacle in the Oval Office this weekend, it appears that the United States is willing to support Russian expansionism to annex some, or all, of Ukraine. Russia has previously annexed parts of Georgia.

President Vladimir Putin could turn his attention to Belarus to ensure a safe buffer between Mother Russia and the countries of Nato, although the war in Ukraine has prompted Finland to join Nato. But Russia could also decide to roll back history with respect to Alaska. The US purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million; a good deal in modern terms.

If Russian military forces are concentrated in the West, they will stay there. But if they achieve their objectives in Europe, they could turn to the east and look to annexing Alaska. It would be a very valuable acquisition since the discovery of huge petroleum reserves.

Peter Graham, Helensville.

Misplaced trust

Given Donald Trump and JD Vance’s heinous bullying of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the subsequent howls for his resignation from the US president’s fawning acolytes, it is hard not to come to the conclusion that this charade is all at the bidding of Vladimir Putin as a condition for any negotiations on Ukraine. How craven can the US leadership get?

Despite Christopher Luxon’s naive continuing “trust” in Trump, it is in the best interests of this country to distance ourselves as far as possible from him and his corrupt politics.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

Reality bites

Oh Bruce Cotterill ... your opinion piece, so sensible at first read (March 1) but also so very obvious you know few people dependent on “crutches” to negotiate their way through life.

Yes, I’m of the Marmite sandwich generation. And yes, many of my lunches were discovered mummified days later in my school bag. However, like many other Marmite sandwich-eaters, I went home after school to afternoon tea and a “proper” evening meal.

Many of the recipients of today’s school lunches eat once a day. At school. And yes, they also have taste buds and likes/dislikes.

The argument their family should be meeting their nutritional requirements is pointless. They’re not. For whatever reason. It is then our job to ensure that these kids get fed. The Government is the machine that turns the cogs to get the job done, but it’s us paying for it. And I consider it money well spent.

Jessica Bland, Stratford.

Future of ferries

I wish I had a crystal ball like the one that correspondent Marie Kaire has at her disposal (March 3). Cook Strait ferries operate consistently unless the weather is considered by experts to be dangerous. They have recently been inspected by internationally registered marine surveyors and this newspaper published their findings. No apparent deferred maintenance.

Predicting the future is also one of her credentials when she claims that smaller ferries won’t withstand Cook Strait furies, which will delay container transferring at both ends. Really? And then the comment about politicians lacking common sense. Presumably she is only referring to the ones in the coalition.

Mike Brooke, New Plymouth.