Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Damaging division over new Kāinga Ora housing; Manawanui sinking shows Navy all at sea

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
A new Kāinga Ora complex has opened in Auckland's Meadowbank at a cost of $1.2 million per apartment. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A new Kāinga Ora complex has opened in Auckland's Meadowbank at a cost of $1.2 million per apartment. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Letter of the week

Damaging division on state housing

The chorus of indignation expressed by property developers, neighbours and land agents about the newly completed high-quality Kāinga Ora housing development in Meadowbank is disappointing (HoS, Oct 13).

Surely this much-needed housing is something to be celebrated, not deplored.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand