Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Cut the penny-pinching on school lunches; Phil Goff’s sacking as High Commissioner

NZ Herald
10 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says parents unhappy with the school lunches should start packing their own.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says parents unhappy with the school lunches should start packing their own.

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

Cut the penny-pinching on school lunches

Yes, a Marmite sandwich and an apple is an adequate lunch but these people who are suggesting parents could just supply such a lunch are missing the point completely.

The reason good, tasty, nutritious lunches or just a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand