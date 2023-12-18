A reader asks: Are Covid booster shots of any use when the virus is constantly mutating? Photo / 123rf

It would appear Covid is widespread again. For some it is a few days of cold symptoms, for others four weeks or more of severe flu-like symptoms.

When Covid was at its worst, we were inundated with advice and instructions. Now we are left to wonder. I would like to know: are booster shots of any use when the virus is constantly mutating? If booster shots are helpful, at what intervals should they be taken? I am starting to feel like a pin cushion. From when I first test positive, how long am I contagious? Should I, at over 65, wear a mask in all indoor situations outside the home? Is the taking of anti-viral medication of proven benefit? Can the virus be transmitted by touch (regular hand wash required) or is it only airborne? Does having Covid then give me some months of immunity? How long after a bad bout of Covid should I wait to return to normal exertion? I have heard that too early will extend the symptoms but my wife has started to insist I get out of the armchair.

Some guidance from the experts would be appreciated.

Vince West, Milford.

Record of intolerance

I think the defaced English version of our troublesome Treaty should be left in its defaced state as a record of intolerance in our society, so that in future people visiting Te Papa can look at it and ask “why?”

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Extending parliamentary terms

Correspondent Arch Thomson (NZ Herald, December 18) should reconsider a four-year parliamentary term, given that the only thing the current Government has achieved so far is rolling back existing legislation, and has barely spent any time coming up with new solutions or drafting new legislation.

If they were to spend some time trying to come up with something fresh and innovative, which is a big ask given Christopher Luxon seems to favour regurgitated party policy from yesteryear, then perhaps Arch Thomson might want them to stick around for another year to implement it.

John Deyell, Ellerslie.

Ferry decision was correct

Trevor Burgess (NZ Herald, December 16) says the former Government’s proposal with two “rail-enabled” replacement mega ferries was poorly thought through. Also confirmed as a “damning epitaph” by Herald business editor-at-large Fran O’Sullivan. Large, overly expensive vessels are not considered a requirement, yet the former Government proceeded with inadequate ship costings, and also poorly considered expenditure for new portside infrastructure.

The NZ Herald reported the Auditor-General providing a scathing report concerning the former Government’s poor planning of infrastructure expenditure with little research, accountability, and integrity - involving at least $15.9 billion. Treasury additionally warned as to the cost of capital and low future cashflows from ferry owners KiwiRail. Mark Cairns, former Port of Tauranga CEO, says large infrastructure costs should not have to be funded by KiwiRail, but instead by the port companies themselves. NZ Herald commentator Steven Joyce additionally says that rail enabled ferries are being phased out worldwide, and replaced with roll on, roll off container facilities.

Despite criticism, new Minister of Finance Nicola Willis, in delaying the process involving a multibillion-dollar unfunded blowout, has undoubtedly made a correct decision to reassess in full the Cook Strait Ferry replacement proposals.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Make crossings safe

A lot is written about the inconvenience of raised pedestrian crossings. This perpetuates the idea that roads should be for cars and pedestrians crossing them should be grateful for the inconvenience of making them slow down.

Despite the words of the new Transport Minister that he doesn’t believe people should drive less, this is precisely what needs to happen if we want to save the planet and reduce having to spend billions on new roads to stop traffic jams. It is entirely fair those not in a vehicle should be able to cross a pedestrian crossing safely. In 2021, there were 25 pedestrian deaths and 246 serious injuries; highest in younger and older ages. I would encourage drivers to consider those using a walker or how a child might walk to school safely. Even better, get out of your car every now and again and try walking across a busy road. Raised crossings make walking safer.

Sam Cunningham, Henderson.

Praise for ‘tooth fairy’

I read with interest the article “‘Tooth fairy’ fined for discounted dentures” (Herald on Sunday, December 17). It appears obvious to me that although this woman was practising outside established law, she was clearly making a difference to those most needy in her community, and the community appear to see her as Wāhine Toa. It also appears that she has a reasonable grounding, experience and a skillset in the area of dentistry.

Rather than lambast her for her actions, would it not be more productive for the Ministry of Health to take her under their wing to provide her with the means to help her gain an appropriate qualification? This would enable her to practise safely and legally, with an established scope of practice.

Lynda King, Hamilton.