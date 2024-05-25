Letters: Balancing safety with the joy of sport; why Kiwis head to Australia

The Warriors' Wayde Egan leaves the field after suffering a head injury. Photo / Photosport

Letter of the week

Balancing the dangers of sport

The headline “Science on head clashes will change sports forever” (HoS, May 19) is a dire warning for those wishing to participate in contact sports or any other sport that entails some sort of risk to life and limb.

However, is this just another example of over-reaction to risky endeavours that are part and parcel of human nature? Many participants love the adrenaline rush that comes with risk and many sports provide that.

Today, we are more aware of the consequences but steps have been made to try and mitigate these problems. However, if this means that young people are turned away from playing these sports then that would be as great a tragedy as those who have suffered brain damage later in life.

I am sure sportspeople are aware of the risks when they participate but aren’t they playing the game because they love it? No matter the degree of risk involved, sport offers camaraderie that can last a lifetime.

Unfortunately, participation in sport is declining as keyboard warriors sit behind a computer for an interminable amount of time contributing to other forms of mental and physical health problems amongst the young that can be just as dangerous as a head knock.

In any case, if Ed Hillary had looked at Everest and said, “That’s too risky” then whose head would have been on our five-dollar banknote?

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Why Kiwis take flight

Heather du Plessis-Allan claims the answer to the drain of Kiwis to Australia is simple - sell off our assets, cut taxes and wages, cut benefits and Super and throw open our doors to foreign buyers, she demands (HoS, May 19).

In other words, dismantle public services and spending and make us cheap-waged servants of foreign business. Except for the police of course, as we will need lots of them to cope with rising deprivation.

This of course is actually the opposite of what Australia is doing.

No mention by du Plessis-Allan of Australia’s much higher taxes, capital gains tax, much higher per capita public spending on public services, stronger unions and higher minimum wages. This is precisely what makes Australia so attractive to Kiwis.

More short-sighted neo-liberal austerity will only drive more of us to “socialist” Australia.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland CBD.

Higher pay the answer

Heather du Plessis-Allan is right, “there is only one fix to stop Kiwis going to Australia”. It is much higher pay, which is why they will easily fill their 1500 police jobs from us.

But there is a second attraction too. For decades in Australia, the first $20,000 earned a year has been tax-free, which gives $2100 cash to every worker over that wage and even better $4200 cash for the family where both parents work, as most do.

We need both now. So lift wages plus give us $20,000 earned a year tax-free. Win-win.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Self-defence strategy

Regarding your article “Does someone have to die” (HoS, May 19), I was appalled to see the cowardly attack made on Ronark Patel at his petrol station place of work, where he should have been safe.

My question is, if Mr Patel had used a weapon to defend himself would he have been done for assault? In this increasingly violent society, what weapon is considered OK to defend yourself?

What are victims’ rights? And what punishment is there for the criminal?

Off-duty paramedic Alice Tolich should get a medal for bravery, her courage is to be admired and should be acknowledged.

I would also like to add my best wishes to Mr Patel for a full recovery.

Susan Bentley, Pakuranga.

Hand it to Luxon

Correspondent Judy Lawry (HoS, May 19) is the one missing the point claiming “Christopher Luxon should be wringing his hands in horror at what he has created”.

She is referring to Luxon’s political naivety and not really knowing his coalition bed partners - quoting his own admission that “he didn’t really know Winston Peters or David Seymour” prior to the election.

Clearly, Judy needs to re-acquaint herself with MMP. It’s a sure bet that on election night Luxon was hoping for National to gain a clear majority but the voters thought otherwise. He is now merely playing the cards he was dealt on election night.

As for her comment “the coalition Government is creating problems which will prove difficult and costly to reverse”, where was she over the last six years? The last Labour/Greens government has arguably damaged this country beyond repair.

We wish Luxon, Seymour and Winston the very best of luck in trying to turn things around.

Mike Hennebry, Chartwell.

Soft on crime

I heard the term “marshmallow society” the other day with respect to our approach to law and order and justice. How appropriate.

There are factions in our communities who believe they are living in a John Wayne movie - without the Sheriff. On the other hand, our approach to law and order and the rights of the individual are more akin to John Lennon’s beautiful and idealistic song Imagine.

Jacinda Ardern epitomised this with her catchphrase, “Be kind”. This dichotomy is a recipe for disaster and the recent rise in the power of the gangs, a spate of gun crime and ram raids are testimony to these observations.

The Government has promised to clean this up and we have seen a trickle of change, but stronger and swifter action is needed.

The police need more pay and more numbers, particularly at community level. More effective sentences should be mandated by the Government with a clear focus on rehabilitation and training. Concessions on sentencing should be retrospective, recognising progress towards rehabilitation during internment.

Can we please see more leadership and fewer marshmallows from the Government?

Nick Rowe, Greenlane.

Capital punishment

In your article “Record migrations: why thousands are ditching New Zealand for Australia” your economics correspondent Liam Dann says that superannuation and a lack of a capital gains tax are some of the key factors why New Zealand is “languishing compared to our transtasman neighbours” (HoS, May 19).

What he fails to mention is that we did have an Australian-style superannuation scheme but it was killed off by the National government under Muldoon. Furthermore, the reason we don’t have a capital gains tax is that it’s aggressively opposed by … the National Government.

David Nicholson, Wellington.

Abuse history

Your correspondent Arthur Moore sets out a litany of punishments he considers appropriate for those committing misdemeanours, starting from early childhood (HoS, May 19).

I beg to differ. Research shows that hitting children does not work and can have a range of serious results including aggression.

It is likely that those appearing before the courts for serious assaults, including against children, have themselves been exposed to abuse in their childhood. Go figure.

Glennys Adams, Waiheke Island.