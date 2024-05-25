Voyager 2023 media awards
Letters: Balancing safety with the joy of sport; why Kiwis head to Australia

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
The Warriors' Wayde Egan leaves the field after suffering a head injury. Photo / Photosport

Letter of the week

Balancing the dangers of sport

The headline “Science on head clashes will change sports forever” (HoS, May 19) is a dire warning for those wishing to participate in contact sports

