Letters: Auckland’s next stadium needs to be at waterfront; the power to combat scams

Quay Park, Te Toangaroa Stadium, featuring a downtown stadium, hotels, commercial, retail and residential space is one of two downtown Auckland sites under consideration.

Letter of the week

Next stadium needs to be at waterfront

Like many other good ideas, John Key’s vision of having a waterfront stadium was lost in the clouds of procrastination.

Due to many factors, most stadiums no longer have the patronage to make them viable. Wellington and now Dunedin has shown Auckland the light, with Christchurch following that path.

Both Eden Park and North Harbour Stadium are now white elephants and not fit for purpose. The waterfront or somewhere in that vicinity is the obvious choice as it has accessible transport from all suburbs of Auckland and beyond.

It has to have a roof and facilities for all forms of entertainment. The land that becomes available from stadium closures also needs careful management as it should never be sold for housing but remain as an entertainment/leisure consideration.

As a suggestion, a number of cities have water parks that cater for all ages with competitive and fun facilities and are great for the community, with the recent Kaitaia facilities a great example.

We should perceive this as an opportunity not a backward step.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Power to combat scams

I’m beginning to wonder just how many scams there are out there that we don’t even hear about.

The one in the Herald on Sunday about the very elderly woman (89) withdrawing enormous amounts of money is quite puzzling (June 2).

Given that the woman had children, I wonder why they weren’t keeping a better eye on her, especially the one who held power of attorney.

The article also states that their mother had dementia, which would obviously make this even more crucial to do.

Older people are frequently more trusting too. However, banks cannot be blamed for these scams and if anyone wants to make a large withdrawal, it is not their job to query it.

Perhaps people looking after their elderly parents’ finances should check their bank statements on a regular basis.

The one who holds power of attorney would be able to access this via online banking. That way, if something is amiss, then at least it would be caught in the very early stages.

It is very sad that this extensive scamming went on unchecked from back in 2017 and that it seems her family did not even notice it until after she had passed away.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Māori Parliament

Like your correspondent William Black (HoS, June 2) I also lived through apartheid in South Africa and the calls by Māori leaders for a separate Parliament is nothing but a racist call for apartheid, New Zealand-style.

Before Nelson Mandela freed us all from apartheid South Africa had three separate, racially based “Parliaments”: the House of Assembly (for whites-only ); House of Representatives (for coloured/mixed race and Indians only) and Bantustans in all the Black areas (for Blacks only);

Te Pāti Māori, do yourselves and New Zealand a favour – fly to South Africa and speak to just one person there – the internationally recognised anti-apartheid critic and activist, the Rev Allan Boesak, and he will open your eyes to the folly of racially separate Parliaments.

And please tell New Zealand, if you do manage to set up a separate Māori Parliament and some ministries such as health, how are you going to enforce the new laws?

Where are you going to get the money from to pay for all the new MPs and staff to run your separate Parliament and ministeries? From the Pākehā taxes?

Johan Slabbert, Warkworth.

MMP reality

Many are up in arms over National’s promise to supply cancer drugs. And sure, yes they did.

But implementing all election promises made by any party are based on the idea that they would have a majority to implement everything in their manifesto without requiring support from other parties.

With MMP it rarely happens, although Labour was able to last election. So we have a situation where parties need to negotiate with others and therefore not all promises are possible as other parties’ policies need to be brought into play.

As negotiations occur, some policies make it, some don’t.

Richard Vialoux, Papamoa.

Bloated government

Reading the Niwa staff’s open letter to senior management about the cost-cutting restructure, it is clear that so many people in New Zealand expect the government purse to be perpetually expanding.

That a long-term lolly scramble is in action... that people can expect year after year to be showered in new opportunities and funding.

What all government-funded entities need to understand is that New Zealand is a poor wealthy country whose economy is almost entirely funded from milk and immigration.

Our taxation is a burden and the reckless spending of decades has culminated in an almost comically bloated government budget.

Our government now represents over 40 per cent of the economy. Less than half of our total population actually works, given children and the retired and parents, so the burden on those left working is tremendous.

Our government size needs to be reduced by a full third at a minimum. Those working need to keep more of their money and people need to know if you are on the government ticket we need you to be productive and cost-effective.

We need to incentivise real paid work that pays tax and grows the economy.

A comfortable career should not be found on the back of the taxpayers.

As for Niwa, let’s be serious about those forecasts. You make British rail look dependable.

Albert McGhee, East Tāmaki.

Get a job Harry

Prince Harry says he is extremely worried about his security and so he should be.

He is continually creating controversy with some of his outbursts, which will obviously incense some of the lunatic fringe.

The solution is easy Harry - just stop making controversial statements about your family which are designed to keep you in the news and increase your exposure.

You will only get what you ask for. Stop milking it, get over it and find a proper job.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Political football

Surely it’s time in this country to stop treating the health system as a political football and instead get on and fund it.

Let the professionals employed by it do their jobs to the best of their abilities, which usually are very high. Could the new Government have funded those cancer drugs for example?

Well of course they could have and now again watch as politics takes over as they scramble to make excuses as to why they didn’t. It will happen though and soon hopefully, as the backlash is simply far too great.

It really hurts when you read of families who are forced to sell their home just to pay for medical treatment that is unavailable here.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.



