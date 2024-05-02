Major roadworks on Meola Road in Pt Chevalier, Auckland, make a mockery of AT's safety drive, says reader Chris Brabant. Photo / Nicola Lambe

AT’s safety message rings hollow

I was interested to read the article on raised pedestrian crossings and Auckland Transport’s emphasis on safety for vulnerable road users (NZ Herald, May 1). This concept does not extend to all, however.

We are unfortunate to live on Meola Road. As part of the improvements to the road, our footpath and berm have been reduced to a state resembling a bomb site and have been fenced off.

For my grandchildren to walk to school, they have to cross to the path opposite across a busy road amongst cars, trucks and buses travelling at 50 to 60km/h (80 per cent chance of death, according to AT). As a temporary fence has been erected on the other side of the road, they also have to walk along the road to access the path.

I am assuming that my grandchildren are not regarded as vulnerable users, as a complaint to AT has elicited no response to date.

Chris Brabant, Point Chevalier.

Pay benchmark

I’ve no doubt we’ll have another round of politician-bashing with the announcement of their latest salary increase.

I don’t begrudge their salaries at all based on the difficulty of the job and how hard most of them work. But I do begrudge any public servant getting paid more than the Prime Minister of the country.

I propose, as part of the present cost-cutting measures, that all those in that category have their salaries trimmed to less than the PM’s. If they don’t like it, they’re welcome to hawk their talents elsewhere.

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.

Where’s the logic?

Employers pay salaries to attract, retain and motivate their staff. If the pay rate is too low, staff will leave, and if they’re too high, the employer will go bust.

There is no shortage of members of Parliament. In fact, there are always lots of applicants for the jobs.

Of the recent departures from the House, not one person has indicated that pay rates were an issue. Thus there is no logical reason whatsoever why parliamentarians’ pay should be increased. This is especially true when the Government is attempting to rein in rising costs.

Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Boats v bridge

So let me get this straight - with the Viaduct bridge permanently raised, we have over 50,000 pedestrians being inconvenienced every week, large events no longer viable and businesses seeing huge drops in turnover, laying off staff and potentially closing.

And all of this so a few dozen private leisure craft and a handful of charter boats can come and go as they please? Any chance of moving them outside of the basin while the work is done?

Grant Whitehouse, Birkenhead.

Uni branding mistake

The University of Otago has changed its branding, specifically its tohu (symbol), wordmark (logo), and its Māori name.

As stated in the article (NZ Herald, May 1), there was “extensive stakeholder consultation”. Amongst the stakeholders consulted were the alumni of the university, many of whom opposed many or most of the proposed changes.

I am an alumnus and remain very concerned about potential detrimental effects to the university that may eventuate from some of the changes that have been instituted.

The whakapapa of the university began with the mission and vision of two New Zealanders originally from Scotland, Thomas Burns and James Macandrew. They envisioned a university with the best features and traits of the great Scottish universities, Edinburgh, St Andrews and Glasgow. The current symbol (coat of arms), present since inception 150 years ago, is reflective of that reality. It is a unique and iconic tohu and is recognised worldwide. Changing the symbol to a tohu the world will never understand is a mistake, in my opinion.

I have two degrees from Otago, an MB ChB (with distinction) (1976), and an MD (1984). My whakapapa is Ngāti Tūwharetoa. My father’s father was a kaumātua, and he is the only Pākehā buried in the urupā on the Tūrangi marae.

Quentin J. Durward, South Dakota, USA.

Attention deficit

The greatest contribution leaving cellphones in bags while at school can make is to remind our young (and too often adults) of the social skill of interacting.

When someone is talking to you or sharing a room, it is extremely rude to look away or involve yourself in something else.

Listening skills are also part of the social fabric of interaction and play a huge part in forming societies. And these need to be taught.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.