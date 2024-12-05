Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Auckland Transport reform heading in wrong direction; why NZ needs a sugar tax

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Transport Minister Simeon Brown (front) and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown head to a press conference to unveil changes to Auckland Transport. Photo / Carson Bluck

Transport Minister Simeon Brown (front) and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown head to a press conference to unveil changes to Auckland Transport. Photo / Carson Bluck

Letters to the Editor

Travelling in the wrong direction

Mayor Wayne Brown asserts that the proposed new structure for Auckland Transport will be more democratic and accountable to Aucklanders (NZ Herald, Dec 4).

But the Transport Minister will get to appoint almost half the Auckland Regional Transport Committee members and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand