It seems that patients unwilling or unable to wait for Pembrolizumab until the official start date will have to fund the treatment themselves in the interim.

So Health NZ has scored an own goal by substituting chequebook treatment for postcode treatment.

Ross Boswell, Christchurch.

Do the math Mr Luxon

Health NZ has blocked free access to the “miracle drug” for cancer.

So the Government can fast-track maths curriculum changes but they can’t fast-track cancer treatment?

As of this week Keytruda is available free to eligible patients but Health NZ has blocked access until a “national implementation plan” is ready.

This promised drug funding descended into a debacle the moment it was not mentioned in the Budget, leaving the Government scrambling after the huge backlash it somehow didn’t anticipate.

The best Health Minister Shane Reti can do is make mealy-mouthed noises about “looking forward to the implementation of the recent funding boost”.

The optics are terrible Mr Luxon. Give Shane Reti a kick up the backside and tell him to do some backside kicking of his own.

Alan Kemp, Herne Bay.

Learning basics

You cannot fast-track the maths curriculum. It will not work. Labour has been toying around with new ideas for years which did not work in the classroom.

To appreciate maths the students need the basic skills and facts first before they go on to problem solving etc. When I was teaching the curriculum was changed by the Education Ministry several times, which in my mind was a waste of time as even some of the teachers did not understand it. Our complaints were on deaf ears and we were told not to be rude.

Food Technology was the best subject because the students had to learn to measure before they could cook so that gave them a positive goal to work towards (ie eating nutritious food, while learning maths in practice).

Technology is great but let’s not forget the basics rule for the best understanding and problem-solving in today’s world.

Marilyn Cure, Papamoa.

Family violence

Let’s hope every thinking New Zealander can be made aware of the message in your commentator Jarrod Gilbert’s article (NZ Herald, Aug 5).

He tells us that the vast majority of child abuse and deaths are perpetrated by family members in their own homes. A truly shocking fact. He goes on to say that if we fixed abusive families there would be no need for Oranga Tamariki.

Surely all organisations working in the community, along with politicians and other opinion formers, should combine to ensure we focus on dealing with this basic issue that must shock and motivate everyone who knows the facts.

Bruce Anderson, Auckland.

Better parents

Parental irresponsibility is often the cause of child and teenager crime. Inconsiderate care of them and a dysfunctional, if not negligent, attitude by parents toward their education and safety predominates in such situations.

No police force can replace appropriate parental guidance and support. However, police can hold parents to account for juvenile crime and misdemeanours. The law provides for this, so why does it not happen?

Communities need better parents who accept their social and legal responsibilities and who are committed to daily charge of their offspring. Parents must acknowledge that they will be legally penalised if found not to be doing so.

Better parental child upbringing makes for better communities.

Michael K. Eagle, Muriwai Beach.

Short memories

Your editorial rightly questions whether or not a convicted child rapist should be representing his country in the Olympics (NZ Herald, Aug 5).

Younger readers and those with short memories may want to google Soulan Pownceby, a NZ Olympic boxer who was previously convicted of killing his five-month-old child. There was considerable support for him at the time despite considerable disquiet from those holding the opposite opinion.

His daughter never lived long enough to have an opinion.

Patrick Grant, Stanmore Bay.

City clean-up

I wonder how many others lament with me the degradation of Auckland. Post-Covid, our once pristine city now resembles a third-world environment, with litter and weeds lining our streets and seashore.

Enjoying a picnic in a park has become almost entertaining, observing the scurry of rats. Our historic suburbs are being bulldozed to make way for cheap, high-density housing.

How low will the council allow our city to fall before taking action? Employing those on periodic detention to start cleaning up the mess would be a step in the right direction.

Lisa Smith, Grey Lynn.