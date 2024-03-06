Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Air Force 757 woes highlight infrastructure negligence; Hurricanes Poua haka reaction

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was forced to fly commercially to Australia after the Air Force's 757 broke down.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was forced to fly commercially to Australia after the Air Force's 757 broke down.

Paying the price for failing to invest

The Prime Minister had to change from an RNZAF plane to a commercial scheduled flight to get to an important world leaders meeting. He arrived late.

This

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand