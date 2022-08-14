Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: ABs' heavy mettle act rocks Boks, Ram raids, Housing fixation

8 minutes to read
The All blacks found their mojo at Ellis Park, defeating South Africa 35 points to 23. Photo / Photosport

The All blacks found their mojo at Ellis Park, defeating South Africa 35 points to 23. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

ABs' heavy mettle act rocks Boks

Liam Napier (NZ Herald, August 14) puts it perfectly: "Whether this heroic four-tries-to-two result is enough to save [Ian] Foster's embattled term remains to be seen but, for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.